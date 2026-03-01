Spring Sale Highlights Trending K-Beauty and Wellness Products, Spring Essentials, and Localized Offers for Global Customers

SEOUL, South Korea, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ OLIVE YOUNG, South Korea's leading beauty and wellness retailer, announced that its Global app and website has launched the first season sale of the year, running from March 1 to 7 (KST).



What is the OLIVE YOUNG Season Sale?

Held four times annually – in March, June, September, and December – the Season Sale is OLIVE YOUNG Global's flagship promotional event, offering customers worldwide access to Korea's most sought-after K-beauty and wellness products alongside diverse, country-specific benefits.

OLIVE YOUNG Global Kicks Off 2026 Spring Sale Through March 7

Riding the global K-beauty momentum

Global interest in K-beauty and Korean skincare continues to accelerate alongside the broader K-wave. In 2024, Korean cosmetics exports surpassed USD 11.4 billion, reaching a record high and reinforcing South Korea's leadership in the global beauty industry.



Since launching in 2019, the OLIVE YOUNG Global app and website has supported cross-border e-commerce growth for Korean beauty brands. During the first Season Sale of 2025, order volume increased by 107% year-over-year, while participating brands more than tripled compared to 2021, demonstrating the platform's impact on global brand expansion.

What products are featured in the 2026 Spring Sale?

The 2026 Spring Sale reflects the spring season, focusing on hydrating skincare, barrier-repair products, lightweight makeup, and functional wellness supplements.

Customers can shop daily "Time Deal" promotions featuring additional one-day discounts on four to seven curated products. The sale also highlights globally trending Korean beauty brands including Anua, Dr. Althea, FOODOLOGY, Flimeal, fwee, JUNGSAEMMOOL, numbuzin, and ROUND LAB (listed in alphabetical order).

To enhance the international shopping experience, OLIVE YOUNG Global offers regional-specific curations. For example, customers in the United States and Canada, where Korean sunscreen and UV protection products are in high demand, can explore a dedicated bestseller sun care collection.

What benefits are available for international customers?

As part of this sale, OLIVE YOUNG Global app and website is offering enhanced coupon benefits designed specifically for international shoppers.



Customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Israel can receive cart coupons offering 30% or more off, depending on location. Cart coupons and app-exclusive coupons can be stacked for additional savings, and first-time shoppers are eligible for extra discounts.

How is OLIVE YOUNG strengthening its position as a global K-beauty platform?

As of the end of 2025, OLIVE YOUNG Global had approximately 4.53 million registered members worldwide, with particularly strong growth in the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom.



As a leading cross-border e-commerce platform for Korean beauty and wellness products, OLIVE YOUNG continues to refine localized UI/UX by country, strengthen proprietary global promotional campaigns, and support sustainable global expansion for K-beauty brands.



Visit OLIVE YOUNG Global to explore the OLIVE YOUNG Spring Sale lineup.

ABOUT CJ OLIVE YOUNG:

Established in 1999, CJ OLIVE YOUNG is South Korea's leading beauty and health retailer, dedicated to helping everyone live a healthy and beautiful life. The brand philosophy, "All Live Young," reflects OLIVE YOUNG's vision of inspiring customers to embrace wellness and beauty at every stage of life. Through its flagship store and online platforms, OLIVE YOUNG offers a curated selection of trendy and innovative K-beauty and wellness products, loved by customers worldwide. With over 1,390 stores, more than 20 years of expertise, and strong global partnerships, OLIVE YOUNG continues to set the standard for innovation, accessibility, and customer-focused retail in the K-beauty and wellness industry. As part of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company based in South Korea, OLIVE YOUNG delivers the value of healthy beauty to customers everywhere.

