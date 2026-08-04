Beginning August 20, the first market launch under the companies' global partnership brings 19 OLIVE YOUNG-curated Korean beauty brands—selected by OLIVE YOUNG in partnership with Sephora for their proven performance, consumer popularity and trend leadership in Korea—to SEPHORA stores and Sephora.com, with expansion planned across key global markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ OLIVE YOUNG and SEPHORA today unveiled details of the upcoming debut of their previously announced global retail partnership. Beginning August 20, an assortment of 19 OLIVE YOUNG-curated Korean beauty brands will launch in more than 500 SEPHORA stores nationwide and on Sephora.com, marking the partnership's first market activation.

OLIVE YOUNG Launches Its Curated K-Beauty Selection at SEPHORA Across the U.S. Beginning August 20

The collaboration combines SEPHORA's global beauty retail leadership and client experience with OLIVE YOUNG's unparalleled expertise in curating Korean beauty. The initial assortment features 19 brands selected by OLIVE YOUNG based on their product performance, consumer popularity and trend leadership in Korea. The participating brands, *listed alphabetically, include:

Abib

Arencia

BANILA CO

beplain

BIOHEAL BOH

Cell Fusion C

FATION

FULLY

HEVEBLUE

make p:rem

ma:nyo

MENOKIN

REJURAN Cosmetics

S.NATURE

SUNGBOON EDITOR

THOME

Torriden

WELLAGE

WHIPPED

WHIPPED

For more than a decade, SEPHORA has expanded its K-beauty portfolio across skincare, haircare, and makeup building on its legacy as the leading beauty brand incubator. As global demand for Korean Beauty continues to grow, this first-of-its-kind retail integration is Sephora's next evolution to bringing Korea's vibrant beauty ecosystem directly to U.S. consumers, enabling beauty lovers to shop the most sought-after Korean Beauty formulas on the market—no passport required.

The assortment has been curated by OLIVE YOUNG based on its deep understanding of Korean beauty trends, consumer preferences, and product performance. The collection features brands that have earned strong popularity and consumer demand in Korea through OLIVE YOUNG's merchandising expertise, bringing some of the country's most sought-after beauty brands to SEPHORA customers.

The U.S. debut will launch with a dedicated OLIVE YOUNG K-beauty space at SEPHORA's Times Square flagship in New York City, while curated assortments will also be available in more than 500 SEPHORA stores nationwide under 'OLIVE YOUNG K-beauty Edit' and on Sephora.com. Following the U.S. launch, the partnership will expand to additional global markets including Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, and more later this year, with further expansion planned for the Middle East, the UK and Australia in 2027.

Do-young Kim, EVP of U.S. Merchandising at CJ OLIVE YOUNG said: "For more than 26 years, OLIVE YOUNG has helped define Korean beauty by curating the products and brands shaping today's trends and connecting consumers from Korea and around the world with the very best of K-Beauty. By combining OLIVE YOUNG's merchandising expertise and trend-driven curation with SEPHORA's exceptional global retail platform and client experience, this partnership will make the very best of Korean beauty more accessible than ever before."

Carolyn Bojanowski, EVP of Merchandising at SEPHORA said: "Access to Korean Beauty has redefined the global beauty landscape, and SEPHORA continues to be at the forefront of bringing the very best of the category to our clients. Partnering with Korea's #1 beauty & health retailer, OLIVE YOUNG, expands U.S. consumers' access to an unparalleled assortment of Korean beauty, giving beauty lovers the opportunity to explore and try some of the most coveted brands and formulations from Korea. Through this partnership, we're bringing the world of K-Beauty closer to our clients while reinforcing SEPHORA's role as the ultimate destination for beauty discovery."

*Brand curation may vary depending on in-store space allocation and whether a brand is available exclusively online.

About CJ OLIVE YOUNG

Established in 1999, OLIVE YOUNG is South Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, dedicated to helping everyone live a healthy and beautiful life. The brand philosophy, "All Live Young," reflects OLIVE YOUNG's vision of inspiring customers to embrace wellness and beauty at every stage of life. Through its flagship stores and online platforms, OLIVE YOUNG offers a curated selection of trendy and innovative K-beauty and wellness products, loved by customers worldwide. With over 1,380 stores in South Korea and two stores in the United States, 27 years of retail expertise, and strong global partnerships, OLIVE YOUNG continues to set the standard for innovation, accessibility, and customer-focused retail in the K-beauty and wellness industry. As part of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company based in South Korea, OLIVE YOUNG delivers the value of healthy beauty to customers everywhere.

About SEPHORA

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 55,000 passionate employees operating in 37 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 400 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

SOURCE OLIVE YOUNG