OLIVE YOUNG Opens New Store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles

OLIVE YOUNG Century City Opened June 13 with Grand Opening Celebrations and a Limited-Time Chamberlain Coffee Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLIVE YOUNG, Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, opened its second U.S. store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on June 13. The location follows the successful debut of the company's first U.S. store in Pasadena last month and marks OLIVE YOUNG's second retail location in the United States.

Exterior side view of OLIVE YOUNG Century City Interior front view of OLIVE YOUNG Century City Side view of the Supplements & Snacks section at OLIVE YOUNG Century City

Located in the heart of Los Angeles' Westside, the new store introduces OLIVE YOUNG's signature discovery-focused retail experience through a curated assortment of trending Korean beauty brands, emerging products and interactive in-store experiences.

The 2,694-square-foot location features selections across various categories, including skincare, derma care, makeup, beauty tools and wellness, bringing together bestselling products, viral trends and customer favorites from Korea.

To support personalized product discovery, the store includes several experiential elements, including SKIN SCAN, a complimentary skin analysis service that provides customized product recommendations based on individual skin concerns. Customers can also explore THE BOOST & GLOW BAR featuring trending serums and essences, THE PREP BAR showcasing popular toner pads and sun care products, and a dedicated beauty devices section highlighting at-home skincare technologies widely used by Korean beauty consumers.

"We're excited to bring OLIVE YOUNG to Westfield Century City and introduce more customers to the way beauty is discovered in Korea," said Jane Yang, Head of Retail Operations at OLIVE YOUNG USA. "From popular K-beauty brands to personalized services and trend-driven product curation, our goal is to create a destination where customers can explore, test and discover products that fit their individual needs and routines."

"We are thrilled to welcome OLIVE YOUNG to Westfield Century City as part of their U.S. launch. Their innovative approach to K-beauty and immersive retail experience brings a fresh and highly relevant offering to our guests," said Louis Schillace, Vice President of Center Management at Westfield Century City – Southwest Region. "This launch underscores our commitment to introducing globally influential brands and delivering best-in-class experiences at the center."

To celebrate the opening, OLIVE YOUNG partnered with Chamberlain Coffee for a limited-time activation from June 13 through June 22. Customers purchasing a featured beverage – the OLIVE YOUNG Glow Matcha Latte – at Chamberlain Coffee Century City Cafe will receive a voucher redeemable at OLIVE YOUNG Century City for exclusive product samples.

Grand opening promotions will run from June 13 through June 26 and include tiered savings opportunities, limited-edition gifts with purchase and special offers on bestselling products across multiple categories. Customers who spend $50 or more will receive an O.Y Exclusive Tote while supplies last.

Beginning June 19, shoppers can also participate in O.Y Picks: Shop the Spotlight, a curated campaign featuring trending brands and customer favorites, including VITALBEAUTIE, rom&nd, WHIPPED, Goodal and Touchland. Additional gifts with purchase from participating brands will be available throughout the grand opening period.

OLIVE YOUNG Century City builds on OLIVE YOUNG's growing presence in the United States, offering customers a new destination to discover Korean beauty through curated products, emerging brands and personalized retail experiences. With locations now in Pasadena and Century City, OLIVE YOUNG continues to grow its presence in California and plans to expand into additional markets across the United States.

ABOUT OLIVE YOUNG:

Established in 1999, OLIVE YOUNG is South Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, dedicated to helping everyone live a healthy and beautiful life. The brand philosophy, "All Live Young," reflects OLIVE YOUNG's vision of inspiring customers to embrace wellness and beauty at every stage of life. Through its flagship store and online platforms, OLIVE YOUNG offers a curated selection of trendy and innovative K-beauty and wellness products, loved by customers worldwide. With over 1,380 stores in South Korea, more than 20 years of expertise, and strong global partnerships, OLIVE YOUNG continues to set the standard for innovation, accessibility, and customer-focused retail in the K-beauty and wellness industry. As part of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company based in South Korea, OLIVE YOUNG delivers the value of healthy beauty to customers everywhere.

VISIT US AT:

us.oliveyoung.com

linkedin.com/cj-olive-young-usa

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE OLIVE YOUNG