OLIVE YOUNG Brings Signature K-Beauty Festival to the U.S. with OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026

The first U.S. edition will feature 55 Korean beauty and lifestyle brands, interactive experiences, and personalized beauty services in one immersive K-beauty playground

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLIVE YOUNG, Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, today unveiled what visitors can expect at OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026, the company's first U.S. edition of its signature experiential K-beauty festival. The event will take place from August 14–16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The announcement comes as OLIVE YOUNG continues to expand its presence in the United States, following the recent openings of its first two U.S. stores in Pasadena and Los Angeles, California. Building on this momentum, and following the successful launch of OLIVE YOUNG FESTA in Japan earlier this year, the company is bringing its signature K-beauty festival to the U.S. for the first time.

Designed under the theme "THE K-BEAUTY PLAYGROUND FESTIVAL," OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026 recreates the excitement of discovering new brands and products at an OLIVE YOUNG store. Featuring 55 Korean beauty and lifestyle brands, the festival offers visitors the opportunity to explore the latest K-beauty trends, experience personalized beauty services, and discover Korea's most innovative beauty and lifestyle products—all in one destination.

What can visitors experience at OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026?

Spanning approximately 50,000 square feet and designed around four iconic Seoul neighborhoods—Seongsu, Gangnam, Hongdae, and Myeongdong—the festival invites visitors to experience Korea's beauty culture the way locals do, with the OLIVE YOUNG Store serving as the centerpiece of the experience.

The journey follows the natural progression of a Korean beauty routine, from skincare to makeup, personal care, and wellness, allowing visitors to discover new brands while learning authentic K-beauty routines.

Across the interactive booths, guests can participate in hands-on activities tailored to each category.

Seongsu (Skincare): Inspired by Seoul's trendsetting beauty district, the Seongsu zone showcases functional skincare alongside two of K-beauty's most popular categories—suncare and sheet masks—as well as emerging indie beauty brands, inviting visitors to discover the latest trends. Visitors can explore products from brands including Biodance, VT, Abib, Cell Fusion C, THOME, and MEDIHEAL.

Inspired by Seoul's trendsetting beauty district, the Seongsu zone showcases functional skincare alongside two of K-beauty's most popular categories—suncare and sheet masks—as well as emerging indie beauty brands, inviting visitors to discover the latest trends. Visitors can explore products from brands including Biodance, VT, Abib, Cell Fusion C, THOME, and MEDIHEAL. Gangnam (Skincare): Reflecting Gangnam's reputation for sophisticated skincare, this zone features ingredient-focused and hydrating skincare, with a curated selection of cleansers and personalized experiences designed to help visitors find products tailored to their needs. Featured brands include Arencia, manyo, Torriden, Wellage, and Round Lab.

Reflecting Gangnam's reputation for sophisticated skincare, this zone features ingredient-focused and hydrating skincare, with a curated selection of cleansers and personalized experiences designed to help visitors find products tailored to their needs. Featured brands include Arencia, manyo, Torriden, Wellage, and Round Lab. Hongdae (Makeup, Personal Care): Reflecting Hongdae's creative energy, this area offers hands-on activities with brands such as Rom&nd, fwee, Colorgram, Laka, and TIRTIR, from DIY customization to interactive beauty activities.

Reflecting Hongdae's creative energy, this area offers hands-on activities with brands such as Rom&nd, fwee, Colorgram, Laka, and TIRTIR, from DIY customization to interactive beauty activities. Myeongdong (Hair & Body, Wellness): Inspired by Seoul's iconic shopping district, this zone showcases the latest Korean hair and body care from brands including UNOVE, LABO-H, and Dr.FORHAIR, alongside wellness trends through tastings of functional beverages and snacks from Teazen, Osulloc, and Delight Project.

Visitors can also attend the Beauty & Health Deep Dive, where participating brands will share the latest K-beauty trends, product innovations, and brand stories.

How does OLIVE YOUNG personalize the K-beauty experience?

Staying true to its mission of making beauty discovery accessible and personalized, OLIVE YOUNG FESTA combines technology, expertise, and hands-on experiences throughout the festival.

Visitors can receive personalized beauty recommendations through SKIN SCAN, Personal Color Analysis, and one-on-one consultations with OLIVE YOUNG's K-Beauty Geniuses, helping them better understand products and routines suited to their individual needs.

The festival also features the OLIVE YOUNG FESTA ♥ ALPHA DRIVE ONE Zone, an immersive experience spotlighting ALPHA DRIVE ONE, the official muse of OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026. Visitors can explore the members' favorite K-beauty products and exclusive displays.

What exclusive benefits are available during OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026?

At the heart of the festival, the OLIVE YOUNG Store offers visitors the opportunity to shop a curated selection of K-beauty and lifestyle products, extending the signature in-store experience now available at OLIVE YOUNG's U.S. stores to even more K-beauty enthusiasts.

Visitors can also unlock additional rewards throughout the event, including:

Stamp Rally Reward: Complete all three OLIVE YOUNG zones and visit one participating brand booth in each neighborhood district to receive a complimentary Goodie Bag at the Check-out booth, featuring full-size K-beauty products valued at approximately $109 (while supplies last; limit one per guest).

Complete all three OLIVE YOUNG zones and visit one participating brand booth in each neighborhood district to receive a complimentary Goodie Bag at the Check-out booth, featuring full-size K-beauty products valued at approximately $109 (while supplies last; limit one per guest). Complimentary SKIN SCAN: Available to OLIVE YOUNG Gold Members and guests who purchase a BEAUTY BOX at the OLIVE YOUNG Store, where customers can make purchases as if they are the store.

Available to OLIVE YOUNG Gold Members and guests who purchase a BEAUTY BOX at the OLIVE YOUNG Store, where customers can make purchases as if they are the store. Brand Giveaways: Participating brands will offer interactive experiences, exclusive gifts, and product sampling throughout the festival.

And, upon arrival at the Check-in booth, visitors can receive a limited-edition FESTA Exclusive Tote on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Where can visitors get tickets to OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026?

OLIVE YOUNG FESTA LA 2026 will take place within the FESTIVAL GROUNDS at KCON LA 2026, the event's all-in-one destination celebrating Korean culture, beauty, food, and entertainment.

Access to OLIVE YOUNG FESTA is included with KCON LA 2026 tickets that include FESTIVAL GROUNDS access. Tickets can be purchased through the official KCON LA 2026 ticketing platform. For ticket options, pricing, and the latest event information, visit the KCON Official website.

Why is OLIVE YOUNG FESTA taking place at KCON LA 2026?

As Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, OLIVE YOUNG has spent more than two decades discovering, nurturing, and introducing innovative K-beauty brands to consumers.

OLIVE YOUNG FESTA extends that role beyond retail by creating a platform where consumers can experience authentic K-beauty firsthand while Korean brands connect with global customers, creators, retailers, and industry partners.

Located within KCON LA 2026's FESTIVAL GROUNDS, OLIVE YOUNG FESTA complements a weekend of Korean culture spanning beauty, food, entertainment, and lifestyle. Visitors can experience Korea's latest beauty trends before enjoying KCON's world-class performances, artist programming, and immersive cultural experiences, all within one festival destination.

ABOUT OLIVE YOUNG:

Established in 1999, OLIVE YOUNG is South Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, dedicated to helping everyone live a healthy and beautiful life. The brand philosophy, "All Live Young," reflects OLIVE YOUNG's vision of inspiring customers to embrace wellness and beauty at every stage of life. Through its flagship stores and online platforms, OLIVE YOUNG offers a curated selection of trendy and innovative K-beauty and wellness products, loved by customers worldwide. With over 1,380 stores in South Korea and two stores in the United States, 27 years of retail expertise, and strong global partnerships, OLIVE YOUNG continues to set the standard for innovation, accessibility, and customer-focused retail in the K-beauty and wellness industry. As part of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company based in South Korea, OLIVE YOUNG delivers the value of healthy beauty to customers everywhere.

VISIT US AT:

us.oliveyoung.com

linkedin.com/cj-olive-young-usa

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE OLIVE YOUNG