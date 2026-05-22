OLIVE YOUNG Returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with Expanded K-Beauty Experience

Building on last year's successful debut, OLIVE YOUNG returns with an expanded presence, introducing a focused selection of sun care and sheet mask products tailored to outdoor environments. Visitors will be able to discover and test a range of K-beauty solutions designed to protect and recover skin during extended sun exposure, reflecting the brand's growing relevance among U.S. consumers.

What can visitors experience from OLIVE YOUNG at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson?

As part of the "House of CJ" experience, OLIVE YOUNG will present a dedicated zone designed as a curated K-beauty mini-store that blends retail with interactive experiences. The space highlights the brand's focus on sun care and sheet masks , offering visitors an immersive environment to discover products tailored for outdoor conditions.

A central feature of the zone is a visually striking sheet mask library, organized by key skincare concerns—including hydration, soothing, elasticity, and brightening—allowing visitors to easily identify solutions based on their individual skin needs. Products from leading K-beauty brands such as Abib, BIOHEAL BOH, Torriden and WELLAGE will be featured as part of this curated selection.

The zone will also introduce a personalized sun care experience, where visitors can explore products by skin type and formula—including hydrating sunscreens, calming formulas, and portable formats such as sun sticks and cushions. Featured products will include selections from popular K-beauty brands such as Abib, Cell Fusion C, d'Alba, Dr. G and Round Lab. These recommendations will be connected to on-site UV shield screening experiences, providing a more in-depth understanding of effective sun protection. Select sun care products will be available for purchase on-site, allowing visitors to seamlessly transition from discovery to trial within the space.

In addition to its presence at "House of CJ," OLIVE YOUNG will operate a standalone concession booth at the 7th hole, blending the brand's dynamic global identity with the energy of the tournament environment.

This space will feature a curated selection of sun care products organized by function and format, enabling visitors to easily navigate options suited for outdoor activities. Complementing this offering, guests can participate in a skin scan experience that assesses current skin conditions and highlights areas of concern, allowing them to choose the sheet masks that best addresses their skin's needs.

In addition to tailored K-beauty curation for local audiences, OLIVE YOUNG will present a range of on-site activations, including product sampling and Green Out Day giveaways, bringing the dynamic energy of K-lifestyle to global fans.

What is 'House of CJ' and how does it elevate the K-culture experience?

Strategically along the 18th hole fairway, "House of CJ," presented by CJ Group, returns this year as an expanded global cultural platform highlighting K-beauty, K-food, and K-lifestyle. The activation spans approximately 750-square-meters—about 20% larger than last year—and features a more interactive format with elements such as AR experiences and digital challenges.

The space brings together a range of CJ affiliates, offering a curated introduction to Korean culture. In addition to OLIVE YOUNG, featured experiences include Korean food from bibigo, entertainment content from CJ ENM, immersive ScreenX viewing, and bakery offerings from Tous les Jours, alongside additional lifestyle activations.

Together, these elements create an integrated platform where global audiences can experience multiple facets of K-culture in one place, positioning OLIVE YOUNG at the forefront of introducing K-beauty to consumers worldwide.

Looking ahead, OLIVE YOUNG is set to further expand its U.S. presence with the opening of its first retail store in Pasadena, California, alongside the launch of a U.S.-exclusive online store on May 29.

ABOUT OLIVE YOUNG:

Established in 1999, OLIVE YOUNG is South Korea's leading beauty and health retailer, dedicated to helping everyone live a healthy and beautiful life. The brand philosophy, "All Live Young," reflects OLIVE YOUNG's vision of inspiring customers to embrace wellness and beauty at every stage of life. Through its flagship store and online platforms, OLIVE YOUNG offers a curated selection of trendy and innovative K-beauty and wellness products, loved by customers worldwide. With over 1,370 stores, more than 20 years of expertise, and strong global partnerships, OLIVE YOUNG continues to set the standard for innovation, accessibility, and customer-focused retail in the K-beauty and wellness industry. As part of CJ Group, a global lifestyle company based in South Korea, OLIVE YOUNG delivers the value of healthy beauty to customers everywhere.

VISIT US AT:

global.oliveyoung.com

linkedin.com/cj-olive-young-usa

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE OLIVE YOUNG