olive.ca™, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, announced today its first greater North American expansion with the brand's launch in Canada. Trailing the news of olive.com's Florida expansion making their Mechanical Breakdown Coverage available in all 50 states, olive.ca is continuing the spread of their affordable coverage initiative northward by providing Canadians with vehicle protection plans to cover mechanical failure after their auto manufacturer's warranty has expired.

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- olive.ca™, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, announced today its first greater North American expansion with the brand's launch in Canada. Trailing the news of olive.com's Florida expansion making their Mechanical Breakdown Coverage available in all 50 states, olive.ca is continuing the spread of their affordable coverage initiative northward by providing Canadians with vehicle protection plans to cover mechanical failure after their auto manufacturer's warranty has expired.

olive.ca Launches Mechanical Breakdown Insurance in Canada

olive.ca's digital platform allows consumers to buy direct and 100% online, giving them access to an assortment of coverage and deductible options that are convenient and fit their budget with no inspection or waiting period attached. Mechanical Breakdown Insurance plans are now available to drivers in Ontario and British Columbia, with plans to expand into Alberta later this year.

As part of this expansion, olive.ca will offer its "Powered by olive" platform to local and national insurance agents, agencies, dealer groups and retailers in Ontario and British Columbia, allowing for a co-branded olive.ca product offering with plans to further expand in the future.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to create transparent Mechanical Breakdown Insurance for US consumers with the eventual goal of expanding further into North America," said Rebecca Howard, Founder and CEO of olive. "We're proud to announce our arrival in Canada and we're looking forward to expanding further into Alberta this year with more provinces to come."

With olive.ca, car owners can experience a 100% online shopping experience with personalized rates and nine different monthly payment choices, making olive.ca one of the most diverse Mechanical Breakdown Insurance providers in Canada. olive.ca's plans are convenient, as customers pay a fixed monthly price for the life of the coverage term and can cancel at any time. In addition, plans have no annual mileage restrictions and are fully transferable when and if the car is sold.

olive.ca provides an essential product as owners are keeping their vehicles for longer periods of time due to supply chain issues and the surging prices of new cars, with annual repair costs continuing to climb as vehicles age. olive.ca's mechanical breakdown insurance is vital to car owners looking to keep auto repair expenses to a minimum, especially during times of economic strain.

In addition to saving customers money, olive.ca along with its partners, give to a good cause. When customers purchase a policy with olive.ca, at no additional cost to the customer, a portion of their plan is invested in Premiums4Good. Premiums4Good will have 25 percent of their premium invested in projects that help social issues including those aimed at reducing homelessness, supporting education and employment and assisting with sustainable energy. Find out more about the Premiums4Good initiative and the projects it supports here .

For more information, visit https://olive.ca

About olive.ca

olive.ca, the leader in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, was built to give customers peace of mind. Vehicle protection plans cover mechanical failure of the vehicle after the manufacturer's warranty has expired. With olive.ca, consumers are now able to buy a vehicle protection plan direct, with no pressure, from the comfort of their home. olive.ca offers a range of coverage and deductible options to suit any budget, and their product is approachable, affordable, transparent and user-friendly – real choice, all digital at any time day or night. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, olive.com and olive.ca's products, customer service, and reputation for excellence have earned it an A rating with the US. Better Business Bureau (BBB) and partnerships with leading insurance companies and globally recognized brands.

©2022 Repair Ventures Canada, Inc. dba Olive Insurance Solutions, 1 Dundas St. West, Suite 2500, Toronto, ON M5G 1Z3. All rights reserved.

olive.ca arranges insurance coverage that is underwritten by Lloyd's Underwriters, an insurer licensed in Canada, so you can be confident the coverage is there when you need it. olive.ca is not an insurance company and does not provide insurance coverage. Olive Insurance Solutions (olive.ca) is the name under which Repair Ventures Canada, Inc. conducts business, a licensed insurance intermediary in Canada.

Press Contact

Brennan Kirby

(925) 412-3141

https://olive.ca

SOURCE olive.ca