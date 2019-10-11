Olivela Inc. Stands With Girls Everywhere To Commemorate International Day Of The Girl

Research states that one in five girls worldwide is married off before the age of 18. Absorb that statistic and you can begin to understand that once a girl in a developing country hits puberty – and in some cases even earlier than that – she is at tremendous risk. The key is education. If a girl is in school during those years, she avoids early marriage and motherhood, and she gets a chance at economic independence.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am incredibly moved by the generosity of our loyal shoppers and the impact Olivela has made for young girls around the world in just two short years," says Olivela Founder and social entrepreneur Stacey Boyd. "But there is more work to be done. In Jordan alone, there are 80,000 kids without access to an education, many of them working to help their families. Our efforts must continue to give them a chance."

The brand's success has recently garnered the attention of Wall Street, with a $35M Series A financing completed in early September 2019 by Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC. By continuing to partner with hundreds of the world's most sought-after luxury fashion and beauty brands who share its mission, Olivela will continue to challenge traditional retail norms by creating a unique luxury destination where those who can give uplift those with the most to gain. All you have to do is shop.

Founded by social entrepreneur, Stacey Boyd, Olivela is an innovative concept in philanthropy and shopping. Selling fashion, accessories, jewelry and beauty from the world's most luxurious brands, a portion of proceeds from every purchase benefit charitable causes around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.olivela.com.

