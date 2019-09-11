Oliver & Rain Attends 'Our Royal Baby' Book Launch

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver & Rain, a sustainable baby clothing brand based in Atlanta, Georgia, was featured in the celebratory album chronicling the journey of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Our Royal Baby is a beautifully designed book to celebrate the arrival of the newest addition, Baby Archie, to the House of Windsor.

The book launch was September 4 at The Ritz Hotel in London, and members of the executive team from Oliver & Rain joined the celebration. Alongside Oliver & Rain were members of the U.K. press, as well as the Royal Correspondent, Robert Jobson. Our Royal Baby was formally unveiled at this event with a book signing and press coverage. Following the launch, the book will now be made available globally.

"It was an honor to be part of the royal celebration and to be associated with other distinguished brands that were selected based on having values aligned with those of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," said Chris Rork, CEO.

"We were delighted to showcase Oliver & Rain's products in Our Royal Baby, the commemorative album published by St James' House to mark the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn, baby Archie," said Royal correspondent Robert Jobson. "The mission behind this sustainable baby clothing brand made them a perfect editorial fit for this publication. It was a pleasure to meet representatives from the company and showcase their stylish range of products that are both baby-friendly and practical for young parents – Royal or not – in this ever-growing environmentally conscious world."

As part of this celebration, Oliver & Rain launched a new Royal Baby collection, including styles that were featured in the book. "We are very excited to launch our Touches of Gray collection as part of the Royal Baby celebration," said Robin Polsley, CMO. "Thoughtfully designed styles in soft tones of gray and ivory with elevated design details create adorable looks for every little prince and princess." The Royal Baby Collection and other new products are now available on the brand's online shop: www.OliverandRain.com.

