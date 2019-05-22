Oliver & Rain Featured in Our Royal Baby

ATLANTA, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver & Rain, a sustainable baby clothing brand based in Atlanta, Georgia, was chosen to be featured in the celebratory album chronicling the journey of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Our Royal Baby is a beautifully designed book to celebrate the arrival of the newest addition to the House of Windsor and reflect on the current state of the British Royal Family and the place that it holds in the hearts of the nation.

Oliver & Rain was selected to be featured alongside a handful of exceptional patrons as a brand that represents similar values to that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "I would consider ourselves a very progressive and open-minded company. We feel that our stylish design, baby-friendly products and sustainable practices are aligned with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in that we are a company that cares," said Chris Rork, CEO. "We are so honored to have been selected to be part of the royal celebration."

Our Royal Baby marks one of the most anticipated royal events of the century. Incorporating exclusive photography, this impressive publication is produced by St James's House, a leading publisher for major national and international events. Our Royal Baby is written by Royal Correspondent, Robert Jobson. The best-selling, award-winning author Robert Jobson has chronicled the story of the Windsors for the past 30 years. Robert is the royal editor of the Evening Standard in the UK and the royal contributor for NBC's Today Show and Forbes magazine in the US.

"We are delighted to be showcasing Oliver & Rain's products in Our Royal Baby, the commemorative album being published by St James's House to mark the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn, baby Archie," says Royal correspondent Robert Jobson. "The mission behind this sustainable baby clothing brand makes them a perfect editorial fit for this publication. It's a pleasure to have them showcasing their stylish range of products that are both baby-friendly and practical for young parents – Royal or not – in this ever-growing environmentally conscious world."

On the day of the christening, Oliver & Rain executives will attend an exclusive event in London. Our Royal Baby will be formally unveiled at this event with a book signing and press coverage. After the launch, the book will be available globally.

For more information about Oliver & Rain, please visit OliverandRain.com

For more information about St James's House, please visit stjamess.org

Contact Name (Robin Polsley)

Phone Number (678-571-4782)

Email Address (robin.polsley@kanopybrands.com)

Related Images

oliver-rain-logo.png

Oliver & Rain Logo

SOURCE Oliver & Rain

Related Links

http://www.oliverandrain.com

