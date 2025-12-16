Oliver Bell Group Files Lawsuit After Ascension St John Hospital Loses Piece of Patient's Skull

DETROIT, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oliver Bell Group has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a woman whose life was permanently changed after a severe failure at Ascension St John Hospital.

On June 14, 2023, the patient arrived at Ascension St John Hospital for a stroke and required urgent treatment. Five days later, she underwent a decompressive right hemicraniectomy, which is a procedure that removes part of the skull to relieve pressure on the brain. The surgeon was clear that the skull was to be preserved so it could be reattached after the swelling subsided. When that time came, the medical team made a shocking discovery. The hospital had actually lost a piece of the patient's skull. The patient was told that the hospital mixed up her skull with the body parts of another patient who had a similar name.

Because this preventable mistake occurred, the patient was forced to receive a prosthetic replacement, which lacks crucial benefits of the patient's God-given anatomy. What should have been a step toward recovery became a frightening ordeal that continues to affect her daily life, health, and safety.

To add insult to injury, the patient was purportedly provided a $25.00 gas card by the hospital in compensation.

"This was a serious breach of the duties the hospital owed to our client" said Founding Partner and Attorney Alyson Oliver. "It is unacceptable and justice will be served."

The lawsuit seeks to hold Ascension St. John Hospital accountable. The Oliver Bell Group is committed to pursuing full compensation to support her medical needs and well-being.

"Our client deserved dependable medical care during a life-threatening emergency. Instead, she suffered an avoidable and life-changing injury due to simple negligence."

The Oliver Bell Group encourages anyone who has experienced medical negligence to seek legal advice as soon as possible to protect their rights.

Media Contact: Oliver Bell Group, (248) 327-6556, OliverBellGroup.com

SOURCE Oliver Bell Group