Oliver Bell Group Wins Michigan Supreme Court Case, Restoring Rights for Families in Medical Malpractice Wrongful Death Cases

TROY, Mich., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Supreme Court has issued a landmark decision in Ernest v. Brown, reversing more than two decades of precedent and restoring important legal protections for families pursuing wrongful death medical malpractice claims. The case was successfully argued before the Michigan Supreme Court by the Oliver Bell Group on behalf of the Estate of Maurice Ernest.

The Court held that the estate of a patient who dies as the result of alleged medical malpractice may benefit from Michigan's Notice of Intent tolling provision when filing a wrongful death lawsuit. In doing so, the Court overruled its 2004 decision in Waltz v. Wyse, concluding that the earlier ruling incorrectly interpreted the Legislature's intent and improperly shortened the time available for grieving families to seek justice.

The lawsuit stems from the death of Maurice Ernest, who sought emergency medical treatment after experiencing chest pain. The estate alleged that healthcare providers failed to properly diagnose and treat his condition before he died the following day. Although the trial court and Court of Appeals dismissed the case as untimely under existing precedent, the Michigan Supreme Court reversed those decisions and held that the lawsuit was timely filed.

"We are very pleased with this result because it restores the statute to what was originally intended by the Legislature," said Attorney Paul Matouka of The Oliver Bell Group. "Now, people who have lost their loved ones due to medical malpractice will receive the same tolling—and therefore opportunity to seek justice—as surviving victims of medical malpractice. This is important because in some cases it will give more time for the families of those who died to grieve and process their loss before filing a lawsuit."

The decision restores legal protections that affect wrongful death medical malpractice cases across Michigan. By overruling Waltz v. Wyse, the Court confirmed that estates are entitled to the same Notice of Intent tolling protections afforded to other medical malpractice plaintiffs, ensuring grieving families have the time the Legislature intended them to have before filing suit.

"This decision reaches far beyond one family's case," Matouka said. "It restores fairness to Michigan law and ensures that families dealing with the loss of a loved one are not forced to choose between grieving and preserving their legal rights."

The Oliver Bell Group remains committed to protecting victims of medical negligence and holding healthcare providers accountable when preventable mistakes result in serious injury or death. Families who believe they have lost a loved one due to medical malpractice are encouraged to seek legal guidance promptly to understand their rights under this important Michigan Supreme Court decision.

Media Contact: Oliver Bell Group, (248) 327-6556, OliverBellGroup.com

SOURCE Oliver Bell Group