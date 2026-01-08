Oliver Bell Group: Michigan Pharmacy Overdoses Patient Causing Internal Bleeding and Hospitalization

WARREN, Mich., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oliver Bell Group has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a woman who suffered a serious medical emergency after Health Point Pharmacy provided the wrong dosage of her prescribed blood thinner.

On August 7, 2024, the patient was taken to Henry Ford Hospital after experiencing heavy bruising, swelling, shortness of breath, and extreme fatigue. The hospital conducted an INR test, which can confirm if blood has been thinned too much. The test revealed that our client's INR level had risen to a critically unsafe level of sixteen (the normal range is between two and three). This extreme result was caused by internal bleeding that was a result of overdose of Warfarin, a medication that requires exact dosing to prevent serious injury.

The patient's physician prescribed one milligram of Warfarin tablets, which did not match the five milligram tablets found in prescription bottle filled by Health Point Pharmacy. This error caused the patient to unknowingly take a much higher dose than intended, resulting in an emergency that placed her at serious risk. The pharmacy's mistake continues to affect her health and trust in the medical industry, and they have refused to take responsibility despite there being no defense for their actions.

"This is a serious type of medical malpractice our firm sees far too often" said Founding Partner and Attorney Alyson Oliver. "Pharmacies have a duty to protect patients by following clear safety procedures. When those procedures are ignored, the result can be devastating."

The lawsuit seeks to hold Health Point Pharmacy responsible for the harm caused. This includes pain and suffering, expenses, and the emotional and physical impact the patient continues to experience. The Oliver Bell Group is committed to securing the full compensation she needs to support her recovery.

"This case shows how important accuracy is in every part of medical care," Oliver said. "One mistake can change a person's life."

The Oliver Bell Group encourages anyone who has suffered improper medical care, incorrect treatment, or incorrect medication dosing to seek legal guidance as soon as possible to protect their rights.

