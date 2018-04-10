Oliver Healthcare Packaging Expands Global Manufacturing Footprint to Strengthen Local Customer Support and Service in Asia Market

In addition to product manufacturing, the new facility will include a testing lab & technical service center, a microbiological lab, and warehouse & distribution facilities. All equipment has been built and validated to meet or exceed ISO 13485 quality specifications.

CEO of Oliver™ Products Company, Mike Benevento, had this to say, "On behalf of the global team at Oliver, we are thrilled to open our new facility in Suzhou. Our customer base has grown significantly in the Asia Pacific market, and we are doing all we can to help drive and support their success, including opening this facility in addition to a regional office in Singapore. It's important to me that every Oliver customer, regardless of their location, experiences the same level of technical support and customer service. Investments like these are critical to delivering what our customers need from a global supplier."

Brady Tong, General Manager of Asia for Oliver, also shared his excitement for the new facility, citing the growing population, an increased focus on high quality healthcare, and the demanding regulatory environment. "With quality healthcare in such high demand, there is significant growth for our customers in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries," Tong stated. "Packaging suppliers like Oliver must be prepared to meet this increased demand. This new facility enhances our ability to serve the Asian market with rapid production, and an unwavering commitment to high quality and customer service."

Oliver will host a private grand opening celebration on April 10, 2018 to showcase the new facility. The celebration will include a welcome ceremony, before moving on to a guided plant tour, industry presentations, and a roundtable discussion.

As a part of their global expansion, Oliver is also opening a technical service center & lab in Galway, Ireland, later this year.

About Oliver

Oliver™ Healthcare Packaging is a leading supplier of pouches, lidding, roll stock, and mounting cards for the global healthcare industry. Our packaging protects medical devices and pharmaceutical products throughout the sterilization, shipment, and storage processes. We offer an extensive portfolio, including specialty products designed to solve tough packaging issues like the award-winning Dispos-a-vent® pouch. In addition, Xhale® and SealScience® adhesives allow for increased productivity, better evidence of seal integrity, and ease of aseptic presentation for improved patient safety. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI (USA) and with manufacturing around the globe, Oliver is ISO 13485 certified. Visit us at www.oliverhcp.com.

