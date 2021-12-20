Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO, is recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential People by Modern Healthcare

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc is proud to announce that Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for 2021. The complete ranking can be found in this week's issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and a feature article and profiles of the winners are available at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the industry, in terms of leadership and impact.

Oliver Kharraz, MD, is CEO and founder of Zocdoc. Oliver is the most recent doctor in a 300-year family tradition. Over the course of his wide-ranging career, Oliver has accrued comprehensive experience effecting change and building efficiency in large scale healthcare organizations using information technology. He believes old fashioned values can be combined with modern medicine and technology, and works at Zocdoc because he wants to build a service that puts patients first.

"Last year's complexity is reflected in our 2021 Most Influential People in Healthcare honorees. The year was dominated with vaccines that promised a return to normal. But that treatment faced ire and rejection from some, creating divisions in communities and even the healthcare workforce," said Modern Healthcare editor Aurora Aguilar. "Meanwhile, the financial sector threw around its weight in healthcare, causing some pushback from the industry and regulators who say private equity and venture capital's goals conflict with healthcare's mission. Still, there's no denying that new players affected the business of healthcare in 2021."

Congratulations to those who have been designated with the industry's highest honor.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

