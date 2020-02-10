Oliver Law Group, P.C. Files Class Action Complaint Against Inadequate Mississippi Prison Conditions

PARCHMAN, Miss., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the state of Mississippi's failure to properly fund, staff, and maintain its prisons, many inmates are currently being confined in conditions which pose serious and imminent dangers to their safety and well-being.

The shortage of correctional officers on staff at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman in particular has created an environment in which the inmates are susceptible to violence, gang influence, and prolonged states of anarchy. Running water is scarce, mold is rampant, and inmates are forced to sleep on the floor with no mattresses or pillows. Since January 1, 2020, no less than nine inmates have died at Parchman and at least two others have escaped. Prison reform activists have called for the facility to be shut down since the 1990s but attempts to close or reform Parchman have been unsuccessful.

Last month, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti filed a case for injunctive release in an effort to obtain better conditions for Parchman inmates.

Now the Oliver Law Group has partnered with Calderon Law against the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The Defendants are Pelicia E. Hall, the Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, her successors, and Marshal Turner, the Superintendent of the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

This lawsuit is seeking damages on behalf of inmates whose 8th amendment rights have been violated.

This is the only class action lawsuit that seeks monetary damages on behalf of the Parchman inmates.

