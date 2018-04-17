Oliver Scholars Announces 5th Annual Gala

Oliver Scholars prepares gifted Black and Latino students from underserved New York City communities for success at top independent schools and prestigious colleges. The organization provides crucial support for Scholars through highly competitive programs, and in offering academic, social, and leadership skills development.

"When a young person demonstrates ability and potential it is essential to create access to a path that will foster their development," says Chantal Stevens, Interim CEO of Oliver Scholars. "These young people are the next generation of thought leaders and trailblazers. Through our programs, we ensure exceptional students from New York City are prepared to lead successful lives."

Each year, the Oliver Scholars Gala brings together over 300 philanthropists, activists, and those who believe that every student in New York City deserves access to the best educational resources available. The funds raised by the Gala support the organization's comprehensive classes, workshops, and counseling sessions that prepare students for the accelerated pace of independent schools and prestigious colleges.

"The funds raised from the annual Gala allow us to support these exceptional students with academic preparation and placement into top schools," said Gala Committee Chair Timothy Pope. "The generosity of the Gala donors helps in providing these extraordinary Scholars with access to opportunities they would not have had otherwise."

Founded in 1984, Oliver Scholars is distinctive among access programs for its commitment to providing transition support for the whole family, developing students' social-emotional skills, and instilling an ethos of giving back. The Oliver experience includes up to 12 years of one-on-one support – from middle school through college graduation – after-school and summer coursework, and pre-career training.

