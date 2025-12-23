Oliver Winery Building Foundation for Growth with National Expansion, Category-Defining Innovation, Additional Talent and Top-Tier Recognition

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Winery, a top 30 winery in the United States, today announced an expansive year marked by accelerated national growth, breakthrough innovation, major retail growth, and continued recognition as one of the country's top wine destinations.

Amid ongoing headwinds across the wine category, Oliver delivered win after win—strengthening its leadership team, expanding coast-to-coast distribution, launching high-impact new products, and deepening its connection with consumers nationwide.

Highlights from a Standout Year Include:

National Retail Expansion at Scale

Oliver achieved significant distribution growth across key national accounts, including nearly doubling distribution within Walmart this fall, adding innovative Spritzes at Target, and accelerating the Club business through initiatives at SAMS. Overall, Oliver achieved a +14% increase across national account in points of distribution and a +8% gain in key regional customers. This has led to continued share momentum in the market.

Oliver achieved significant distribution growth across key national accounts, including nearly doubling distribution within Walmart this fall, adding innovative Spritzes at Target, and accelerating the Club business through initiatives at SAMS. Overall, Oliver achieved a +14% increase across national account in points of distribution and a +8% gain in key regional customers. This has led to continued share momentum in the market. Breakthrough Innovation at Speed

The brand introduced multiple high-impact launches, including its Blood Orange and Italian Lemon Spritz Collection and Minx, a higher-ABV line designed to bring bold flavor and modern energy to the category—demonstrating Oliver's ability to innovate quickly while staying grounded in real fruit and quality craftsmanship.

The brand introduced multiple high-impact launches, including its Blood Orange and Italian Lemon Spritz Collection and Minx, a higher-ABV line designed to bring bold flavor and modern energy to the category—demonstrating Oliver's ability to innovate quickly while staying grounded in real fruit and quality craftsmanship. Strengthened Leadership and Organizational Momentum

Oliver invested in its future with the addition of key c-suite executives across sales, marketing, and finance, alongside strategic internal promotions—building a leadership bench designed to support the company's next phase of growth. Commercial capabilities have also been added to bolster Olivers National Accounts business and strengthen execution in the field.

Oliver invested in its future with the addition of key c-suite executives across sales, marketing, and finance, alongside strategic internal promotions—building a leadership bench designed to support the company's next phase of growth. Commercial capabilities have also been added to bolster Olivers National Accounts business and strengthen execution in the field. Improved Profitability and Operational Discipline

Through a new RFP process, Oliver achieved meaningful margin improvement, securing optimal pricing on critical inputs moving forward, fueling the ability to invest in the brand.

Through a new RFP process, Oliver achieved meaningful margin improvement, securing optimal pricing on critical inputs moving forward, fueling the ability to invest in the brand. Top-Tier Destination Recognition

Oliver Winery was named #2 Best Tasting Room in the U.S. for 2025 by Newsweek, improving upon its #3 ranking in 2024 and reinforcing its status as a world-class destination for wine lovers.

"While the environment is challenged, we are focused on meeting the consumer where they are and partnering with our customers to move quickly on opportunities. We are investing in 2 things - people and support of the brand in the market. Our momentum is telling us we are doing the right things," said Patrick Brown, CEO of Oliver Winery. "I can't say enough about our team and how they have stayed focused on what is in our control and are moving as fast as we can implementing our strategies."

"Oliver Winery continues to stand out as a growth-focused partner," said an RNDC spokesperson. "They come to the table with clear plans, meaningful innovation, and the ability to execute at scale. That combination is driving results and making Oliver one of the brands we're most excited to build with."

Brown added, "As we head into 2026, we're focused on building on this momentum—bringing more bold, flavorful wines to more people, in more places, for more occasions while continuing to raise the bar for what a modern winery can be."

Contact:

Taylor Foxman

609-432-2237

[email protected]

