Oliver Winery Selects Reyes Beverage Group to Accelerate Growth Across Key U.S. Markets

Partnership Supports Next Phase of National Expansion for One of America's

Fastest-Growing Fruit and Flavor Forward Wine Brands

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Winery announced today that it has selected Reyes Beverage Group as its distribution partner across 11 key markets, marking a significant milestone in the winery's continued national growth strategy.

Beginning this summer, Reyes Beverage Group will represent Oliver Winery in Indiana, Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Colorado, Arizona, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

The partnership comes as Oliver Winery continues to expand its national footprint, invest in production capacity, and build on growing consumer demand for flavor-forward wines that bring new consumers into the wine category.

"Oliver is entering an exciting new chapter," said Patrick Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Oliver Winery. "We're not managing the business for where we've been. We're building and investing for where we're going. Reyes shares our ambition, our growth mindset, and our belief that there is tremendous opportunity ahead for Oliver and the fruit and flavored wine category."

Founded in 1972, Oliver Winery has evolved from a regional winery into a nationally recognized brand available across the United States. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years through a combination of innovation, strategic retail partnerships, and its commitment to producing approachable wines made with real fruit and real flavor.

The move to Reyes reflects Oliver Winery's focus on strengthening market execution and investing behind long-term growth opportunities in some of the country's most important beverage markets. "We're honored to earn Oliver Winery's partnership in these key markets as we grow our footprint and teams," said Tom Day, Chief Executive Officer for Reyes Beverage Group. "We are committed to leveraging our best-in-class data and insights around consumer and category trends to help pave a new path forward, focused on growth and execution."

"Consumers are redefining what they want from wine," Brown added. "They are looking for flavor, approachability, and products that fit how they gather and celebrate today. Oliver is uniquely positioned to meet that demand, and we're confident this partnership will help unlock even greater opportunities for our brands, our customers, and the category."

The transition is expected to be completed during Summer 2026.

About Oliver Winery

Founded in 1972, Oliver Winery has grown from a small Indiana winery into one of the largest wineries in the United States, with distribution spanning much of the country. Known for its innovative, flavor-forward wines and commitment to quality, Oliver continues to attract new consumers to the wine category through products that are approachable, authentic, and crafted with real fruit. The winery welcomes more than 150,000 visitors annually to its Bloomington, Indiana campus and was recently recognized as the #2 Best Tasting Room Experience in America by Newsweek. With continued investments in people, production, and partnerships, Oliver is building the next chapter of growth for one of America's most recognized fruit and flavor-forward beverages. Learn more at oliverwinery.com.

Media Contacts:

Cherri Prince

Chief Marketing Officer

Oliver Winery

[email protected]

312-513-4796

SOURCE Oliver Winery