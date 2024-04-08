Oliver Wyman Combines CAVOK and SeaTec Consulting Under New Name - Oliver Wyman Vector

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting, and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC) today announced the new name for the combination of legacy aviation brand CAVOK and recently acquired SeaTec Consulting Inc.. The new name for the combined businesses is Oliver Wyman Vector and will be part of the firm's broader transportation practice.

"We are excited to unveil Oliver Wyman Vector at the MRO Americas conference, one of the industry's premier events," said Tom Stalnaker, partner and Global Practice Head, Transportation and Services for Oliver Wyman. "Oliver Wyman Vector brings together two businesses who will deliver exceptional results for our clients in the transportation industry working in conjunction with our Transportation and Services practice."

Oliver Wyman Vector will provide technical expertise across a wide range of services including technical consulting, engineering, and digital expertise in the aviation, aerospace and defense, and rail industries.

The renaming process will begin immediately, with the new name and visual identity being rolled out across all communication channels, including the company's website, social media platforms, and marketing materials. For more information https://www.oliverwyman.com/vector.html.

"The CAVOK and SeaTec teams are already working closely together on projects and our clients can continue to expect a seamless transition as we launch our new name," said Anthony DiNota, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Oliver Wyman Vector. "We are excited about the growth opportunities for the business and what the future holds for us together."

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has 7,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Oliver Wyman