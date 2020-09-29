Olive's AI Workforce to Revolutionize COVID-19 Testing at Tufts Medical Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive announced today that it has entered into an agreement to leverage its AI workforce technology to streamline COVID-19 testing operations at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Mass. Olive will begin its enterprise-wide AI workforce deployment at the Medical Center by automating high-volume, labor-intensive data entry and patient screening tasks. The new efficiencies are estimated to improve the care experience for patients and providers by making the in-person testing process up to seven and a half times faster, saving 86% of testing time that's inflated by manual patient information entry.

As hospitals and healthcare organizations gain access to necessary supplies and scale up widespread COVID-19 testing across the country while demand rises, building the technology infrastructure to support the efficient gathering of patient data and entry of test information is becoming increasingly important. Olive will act as a digital front door to the testing process, supporting Tufts Medical Center clinical and operational staff in the scheduling, initial screening and information entry steps – stages that were previously performed manually.

Olive's growing network of AlphaSites, onsite AI command centers for AI workforce operations, is designed to build AI solutions across the enterprise that streamline operations, and pandemic-specific processes. Olive's AI workforce will help Tufts MC support expanded testing capacity and address additional challenges as a result of the pandemic. Olive anticipates its AI workforce initially will save clinicians up to 50 hours per day collectively in data entry, with an expectation that this number will increase as more tests are administered to the community. Currently, Tufts MC administers more than 1 in 10 (approximately 12%) of all COVID-19 tests in the Boston area, and has processed more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests in total since the start of the pandemic.

"Part of our COVID-19 response includes making testing available to as many people in our community as possible – and a key component of that is leveraging technology to support frontline workers," said Kristine Hanscom, CFO of Tufts Medical Center. "We were looking for an AI platform to strengthen and connect the moving parts in our technology infrastructure as we continue to scale testing capabilities. An AI workforce will operate behind the scenes to manage data and information processing so our clinical team can be as agile as possible as they continue to focus on delivering world-class patient care."

Olive Works as an extension of clinical and operational teams throughout the testing process, supporting communication efforts at each step. Based on the symptoms and health history patients report during their screening via a secure form on the Tufts MC website, the streamlined process will direct them to the testing site or the emergency department. Patient screening and specimen data will then be entered into the Tufts MC system to update EHR records, automatically identify data inconsistencies or duplication, and serve up more accurate, timely information at a faster speed to doctors and nurses on the front line.

"Healthcare is facing incredible challenges, and Olive is here to help hospitals and health systems address them head on," Sean Lane, CEO of Olive said. "Whether it's deploying our AI workforce to streamline testing processes, revenue cycle workflows or IT operations, Olive is committed to build lasting solutions across the enterprise. We're honored to integrate our AI workforce at Tufts Medical Center, and proud to support our healthcare heroes."

About Olive

Olive is deploying the AI workforce built specifically for healthcare, delivering hospitals and health systems increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. Olive automates repetitive, high-volume tasks and workflows, monitoring their performance, identifying improvements, and finding opportunities for new work. Olive gives power back to providers through her ever-growing, unparalleled intelligence made up of shared memories, collective wisdom, and global awareness, learning like a network, so hospitals never have to solve the same problem twice. To learn more about Olive and our healthcare organization partners, visit oliveai.com .

