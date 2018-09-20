Olives from Spain Introduce their Olives Halloween Mini Pizzas Recipe

Halloween mini pizzas with olives

These chilling mini pizzas made with two favorite European olive varieties will delight young and old on Halloween.

Serves 4 people

(Difficulty: Easy. Prep Time: 50 min)

3 oz. Manzanilla olives

1 cup of water

1 tsp. yeast

Melting cheese

Ham

Tomato paste

Salt and extra virgin olive oil

Directions

Step 1: Cut some of the olives into slices and leave some whole.

Step 2: In a bowl add the flour reserving a couple of tablespoons to fatten and handle the dough at the end. Make a volcano and mix the water with the dissolved yeast. Mix with the help of a wooden spoon.

Step 3: As the dough is bounding, incorporate the olive oil and the salt. Then, start hand kneading. On the kitchen table, sprinkle some flour and knead for 10 minutes, stretching and making braids and putting them together again. This helps the dough to be homogeneous. If necessary, add a little more flour, the dough should not stick to the hands, but it shouldn't leave a trace of flour either. Let stand for 1 hour, wetting the surface with a little olive oil, so that the dough does not dry.

Step 4: Once the dough is fermented, make small balls and crush them with your hand. Also, stretch the whole dough and cut with a cooking ring.

Step 5: Add a little tomato paste and use different toppings.

Step 6: Bake at 350º F for 6 minutes, until the cheese melts.

About INTERACEITUNA and Olives from Spain

INTERACEITUNA is the Interprofessional Organization of Table Olive recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment that represents the whole sector producing, processing and marketing table olives. INTERACEITUNA promotes knowledge of Spanish table olives and carries out research and development related to production and production techniques. INTERACEITUNA has partnered with the European Union to promote this product.

