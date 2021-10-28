Olivia Alvarez's new book "Viviendo Con Depresión: Una enfermedad con muchas caras y millones de historias sin contar" is a ruminating opus that provides a well-rounded understanding on mental illness.

Alvarez writes, "These pages tell the story of a teenage girl with a lot of desire to live, but she has to fight day by day with the thoughts and feelings caused by a mental illness that threatens her life. This being a very difficult and confusing stage due to the contrasts and ups and downs that depression brings with. This is just one of the thousands of stories that exist in a world full of people fighting this silent disease, to this day full of prejudice and lack of knowledge despite being so common. The idea is to open the topic of conversation at home to be able to talk about these issues with the empathy that any sick person deserves."

Published by Page Publishing, Olivia Alvarez's informative story offers immense hope to those who can resonate with her plight. This is an honest testimony where she revealed how she regained control of her thoughts. She discovered in this journey that only God can give solace to those who are in constant battle with themselves, and she will forever bear as witness to this. The fight against depression might be impossible to win at first, but through God, one will gain a lot of willpower to overcome this dreadful situation.

Readers who wish to experience this highly relevant work can purchase "Viviendo Con Depresión: Una enfermedad con muchas caras y millones de historias sin contar" or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

