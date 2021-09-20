Olivia Colman, Kaley Cuoco, Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling Shine in De Beers Jewellers at the 73rd Emmy Awards

Actor, double nominee for The Flight Attendant, and presenter Kaley Cuoco walked the red carpet in a vibrant yellow gown wearing delicate and whimsical diamond jewelry. She paired diamond drop earrings with a floral diamond statement cuff bracelet and two classic diamond eternity bands, perfectly completing her look.

Actor Kerry Washington presented the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, wearing natural and responsibly sourced diamonds to accompany her gorgeous silver gown. Her dazzling statement earrings featured both polished diamonds and rare green diamonds in their natural, rough form, which she paired with a coordinating cocktail ring.

Mindy Kaling exuded old-Hollywood glamour in a sparkling diamond collar necklace, drop diamond earrings and cocktail ring in striking contrast to her elegant black gown as she presented the award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

De Beers Jewellers looks at the 73rd Emmy Awards:

Actor and Emmy Award Nominee Kaley Cuoco

De Beers Drops of Light Earrings set in Platinum, 4.21 carats

Drops of Light Earrings set in Platinum, 4.21 carats De Beers Aria High Jewellery Bracelet set in 18k White Gold, 34.61 carats

Aria High Jewellery Bracelet set in White Gold, 34.61 carats De Beers Allegria Large Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 2.00 carats

Allegria Large Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 2.00 carats De Beers Arpeggia Three-Row Ring Set in 18k White Gold, 1.67 carats

Actor and Emmy Award Winner Olivia Colman

De Beers Lea Earrings set in Platinum, 4.86 carats

Lea Earrings set in Platinum, 4.86 carats De Beers Enchanted Lotus Medal Ring set in 18k White gold, 0.91 carats

Enchanted Lotus Medal Ring set in White gold, 0.91 carats De Beers Monarch Butterfly White Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold, 2.94 carats

Actor and Presenter Kerry Washington

De Beers Talisman Green Rough Earrings set in 18k White Gold, 26.95 carats

Talisman Green Rough Earrings set in White Gold, 26.95 carats De Beers Talisman Green Rough Ring set in 18k White Gold, 6.08 carats

Talisman Green Rough Ring set in White Gold, 6.08 carats De Beers London by De Beers Albert Bridge Ring set in 18k White Gold, 5.00 carats

by De Beers Albert Bridge Ring set in White Gold, 5.00 carats De Beers Adonis Rose Three Line Bracelet set in 18k White Gold, 16.51 carats

Actor and Presenter Mindy Kaling

De Beers Assana Necklace set in 18k White Gold, 37.47 carats

Assana Necklace set in White Gold, 37.47 carats De Beers Drops of Light Earrings set in Platinum, 7.93 carats

Drops of Light Earrings set in Platinum, 7.93 carats De Beers Enchanted Lotus Cocktail Ring set in 18k White Gold, 6.79 carats

ABOUT DE BEERS JEWELLERS

Founded in London, De Beers Jewellers is the destination for natural diamond jewellery, sharing De Beers expertise as the Home of Diamonds to guide individuals on their personal journey of discovery, helping them find the diamond that is unique to them.

De Beers are committed to ensuring all diamonds are sourced in a manner that honours the social, ethical and environmental expectations shared with its customers. Stringent sourcing procedures, selection processes and certification requirements mean the brand can make a confident declaration that the diamonds in every piece of De Beers jewellery are natural, untreated, conflict-free and ethically sourced. The company's sustainable practices focus on four key pillars: standing with women and girls, protecting the natural world, partnering with thriving communities and leading an ethical industry. This includes partnerships with international organisations such as UN Women, whom De Beers are working with to challenge gender stereotypes and support skills development for women and girls.

De Beers Jewellers has 31 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

For more on De Beers Group's Building Forever goals, visit: https://www.debeersgroup.com/sustainability-and-ethics

debeers.com @debeersofficial

