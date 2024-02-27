Olivia Fines Joins Constellis as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

HERNDON, Va. , Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading global provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers, announced today that Olivia Fines has been appointed to serve as the Company's Chief Legal and Compliance Officer. She will also serve as Corporate Secretary.

"Our Board and executive team are pleased to welcome Olivia as our Chief Legal and Compliance Officer," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "Her extensive experience in federal procurement processes, technology deployment, risk management, global workforce management, corporate governance, and overall legal compliance, makes her uniquely qualified for the role. Olivia is an exceptional talent and a welcomed addition to our existing team. She brings with her the knowledge and subject matter expertise that will help Constellis achieve its strategic growth objectives."

"Olivia will oversee and direct all legal and regulatory compliance related matters, including litigation, investigations, contracts, corporate governance, health and safety, environmental, as well as ethics and internal audit functions. The enterprise will benefit from her advice and counsel," said Ryan.

Olivia Fines stated, "I am thrilled to be joining Constellis! Our mission here is a vital one, and I look forward to helping navigate the Company's future by working closely with an exceptional Executive Management Team and global workforce."

Prior to joining Constellis, Ms. Fines served as the Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer at Parsons Corporation, where she led and managed the International Trade Compliance Team, the FCPA Due Diligence Team, and the Global Ethics Program and Team.

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in the Washington D.C. area, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include a range of services, including background investigations, K-9, technical services, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, logistics and life support, fleet maintenance, construction, contingency operations, emergency response, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

