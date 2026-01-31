Established through the ongoing partnership between Universal Music Group and nonprofit REVERB, the "Universal Music Group x REVERB Amplifier Award" honors artists who have consistently used their music and platform to drive meaningful, positive change

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time Grammy® award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo has been named the recipient of the fourth annual Universal Music Group x REVERB Amplifier Award, recognizing her outstanding commitment to driving positive change through her music, platform, and direct engagement with fans. The award was presented at Sir Lucian Grainge's 2026 Music is Universal Artist Showcase, one of the most anticipated events during music's biggest weekend.

OLIVIA RODRIGO RECEIVES THE FOURTH ANNUAL UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP X REVERB AMPLIFIER AWARD. The award was presented at Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2026 Music is Universal Artist Showcase, one of the most anticipated events during music’s biggest weekend at nya Studios, Los Angeles. CA. Sat Jan 31, 2026. Photo: Lester Cohen/ Getty Images for Universal Music Group. OLIVIA RODRIGO RECEIVES THE FOURTH ANNUAL UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP X REVERB AMPLIFIER AWARD. The award was presented at Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2026 Music is Universal Artist Showcase, one of the most anticipated events during music’s biggest weekend at nya Studios, Los Angeles. CA. Sat Jan 31, 2026. L-R. Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO, UMG, Olivia Rodrigo, Lauren Sullivan (Reverb) and Adam Gardner (Reverb) Photo: Lester Cohen/ Getty Images for Universal Music Group.

Created to spotlight artists who meaningfully use their voice and reach to drive positive change, the Universal Music Group x REVERB Amplifier Award celebrates those who go beyond awareness to inspire real-world action. Rodrigo joins a growing legacy of artists recognized for integrating purpose into their artistry and fan communities.

The award was presented by Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, and Lauren Sullivan and Adam Gardner, Co-Founders and Co-Executive Directors of REVERB — the leading organization driving environmental sustainability across the music industry, mobilizing millions of music fans to take action, and amplifying social and environmental nonprofit campaigns through the cultural power of music.

"Receiving the UMG x Reverb Amplifier Award is an incredible honor, and I'm deeply grateful to everyone who made this moment possible—Sir Lucian, Universal Music Group's Global Impact Team, John Janick and the team at Interscope. This award is an important reminder in the belief that artists can be a force for real, lasting change," said Olivia Rodrigo. "Music has always been about more than sound. It's about connection. It's about telling the truth. And it's about showing up for one another, especially when it's uncomfortable or inconvenient. Now, more than ever, in Minneapolis, and around the world, our platforms, no matter the size, can amplify more than our own voices."

The Amplifier Award reflects the expanded partnership between Universal Music Group and REVERB. Together, the partnership underscores a shared belief that artists have a unique ability to mobilize communities and create positive change onstage, online, and beyond.

"Olivia represents the very best of what this award stands for: the courage to turn influence into action," said Susan Mazo, Chief Impact Officer/Executive VP, Universal Music Group. She leads with an authenticity that resonates far beyond the music, inspiring a generation to move with purpose. It is an honor to recognize her as our Amplifier Award recipient."

"When we started this work in 2004, sustainability and social activism in music were the exception, not the expectation," said Lauren Sullivan, Co-Founder of REVERB. "With this fourth Amplifier Award, we're seeing how that's changing. Olivia Rodrigo reflects that shift in how artists are bringing other facets of who they are to the forefront, and her work is ensuring that an equitable and just future for women and girls is possible."

The presentation of the Amplifier Award at Sir Lucian Grainge's 2026 Artist Showcase reinforces music's most celebrated weekend as not only a recognition of artistic excellence but also a platform for leadership, responsibility, and collective action within the global music community.

Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge's Music Is Universal 2026 Artist Showcase took place on Saturday Jan 31, 2026 at NYA Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group exists to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com .

About REVERB

REVERB is the music industry's leading sustainability partner. For more than 20 years, the nonprofit has harnessed the cultural power of music to drive real-world change. Founded in 2004 by environmentalist Lauren Sullivan and Guster frontman Adam Gardner, REVERB has partnered with festivals, venues, industry leaders and hundreds of artists across all genres, including Billie Eilish, Dave Matthews Band, Lorde, Dead & Company, Tyler Childers, Tame Impala, Jack Johnson, and many more. Together with REVERB, they've greened thousands of concerts, eliminated millions of single-use plastic bottles, mobilized 8.5 million fan actions for nonprofits, brought large-scale clean energy solutions to live music, and raised $26 million for environmental and social causes. With its 360-degree model — from backstage operations and touring logistics to fan engagement and stewarding funds on behalf of partners — REVERB makes it easy for artists and the music industry to reduce their footprint, while amplifying their collective voice for a healthier planet. Learn more at http://reverb.org .

Photos: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Click HERE for Images.

SOURCE Universal Music Group