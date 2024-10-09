Olivia Rodrigo to Honor Her Filipino Heritage by Partnering with Jhpiego to Support Women's Health and Empowerment During Her First-Ever Show in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3x Grammy-award winning artist Olivia Rodrigo made her long-awaited debut in the Philippines and is using this historic moment to give back to the community that has played such a pivotal role in her life. As a proud Filipino American, through her Fund 4 Good initiative, Rodrigo will donate all net proceeds from her sold-out Philippines concert to Jhpiego a global leader in women's health with decades of lifesaving work in the Philippines. With tickets priced at just $26, this contribution underscores Rodrigo's deep commitment to improving health care access and uplifting Filipino women and girls.

"To be able to perform in the Philippines for the first time and give back to the community where my family's roots are so deeply embedded means everything to me. It's a privilege to use this platform to support an organization like JHPIEGO whose work is changing the lives of women and girls across the Philippines. It's incredibly meaningful to give back in this way," said Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia's great-grandparents emigrated from the Philippines, and her family has proudly maintained Filipino traditions, culture, and cuisine. This concert, taking place during her GUTS World Tour, is not only a celebration of her chart-topping success but a heartfelt tribute to her Filipino heritage.

Rodrigo's support for Jhpiego's work in the Philippines is part of her larger commitment to giving back, especially to women and girls. Jhpiego, a Johns Hopkins University affiliate, has long worked to improve the health and lives of Filipino women and girls, particularly in underserved and conflict-affected regions. Their efforts include strengthening access to reproductive health services, training local health providers, and improving maternal and child health care. They also focus on providing gender-responsive health services, enhancing youth health, and preventing gender-based violence, all while fostering health equity across the Philippines. Olivia's contribution will support initiatives like these, empowering the next generation of Filipinas with the care and opportunities they deserve.

Following the immense success of her 4x Platinum debut album SOUR, Rodrigo's sophomore album GUTS has solidified her as one of this generation's most influential artists. Her GUTS World Tour spans 95 sold-out dates, including this monumental performance in the Philippines. But beyond the music, Olivia's dedication to making a difference stands at the heart of her global stardom.

