OLIVIAUMMA Launches Nationwide at Sephora With Two Exclusive Skincare Debuts

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sephora continues to spotlight forward-thinking skincare innovation with the nationwide launch of OLIVIAUMMA, a Korean-made, fully vegan skincare brand. Beginning March 2, OLIVIAUMMA will debut nationwide in Sephora stores with its Sephora-exclusive toner pads, while nine SKUs, including two Sephora exclusives, will be available online at Sephora.com, designed to deliver effective, premium skincare for a modern audience.

This represents a key milestone for OLIVIAUMMA, in which the brand was part of the Sephora Accelerate 2025 cohort. The brand spent 2025 focusing on updating the packaging and developing new formulas specifically for its Sephora launch, marking a significant step in its continued global growth and elevated positioning.

OLIVIAUMMA represents a second generation of K-beauty, born in Korea and shaped by a global perspective, with strong ties to Miami, where founder Hye Young Kim has lived for over a decade. Grounded in Korean skincare philosophy and innovation, the brand focuses on visible, proven efficacy through premium, thoughtfully selected ingredients and refined formulations. This elevated approach is paired with a modern sensibility, playful textures, vibrant colors, and a polished aesthetic that reflects both Korean heritage and a contemporary lifestyle perspective.

The name OLIVIAUMMA, meaning "Olivia's mom" in Korean, reflects the brand's foundation in care, connection, and continuity. Kim created the brand as she became more intentional about maintaining healthy, youthful skin while encouraging mindful skincare habits for her daughter from an early age. Today, that mother-daughter relationship continues to inspire the brand's philosophy: skincare as a shared ritual across generations, effective, enjoyable, and designed to be a trusted, lasting part of everyday self-care.

As part of the launch, OLIVIAUMMA introduces two Sephora-exclusive products: the Milky Resurfacing Brightening Toner Pads and the Cloud Foam Hydrating Cleanser. The Milky Resurfacing Brightening Toner Pads will be available in 268 Sephora stores, marking a key in-store moment for the brand.

Kim shared, "We're so excited to debut OLIVIAUMMA at Sephora, introducing our powerful K-beauty skincare and positive energy to a whole new audience."

About OLIVIAUMMA

OLIVIAUMMA is a Korean-made, premium vegan skincare brand that merges Korean skincare philosophy with a modern global perspective. Focused on visible efficacy and thoughtfully selected ingredients, the brand emphasizes refined formulations, elevated textures, and a contemporary aesthetic influenced by both Korean heritage and a vibrant Miami sensibility. Rooted in the idea of skincare as an ongoing ritual of care and connection, OLIVIAUMMA is designed to support healthy, radiant skin through consistent, results-driven daily use.

