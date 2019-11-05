Olivier L'Abbé Joins Metadata.io as President to Lead Go-to-market Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metadata.io ( https://www.metadata.io/ ), the AI-powered marketing operations platform, announced the appointment of Olivier L'Abbé as president. L'Abbé is a respected leader with a deep track record of success at MarTech companies. At Metadata, he will lead go-to-market strategy, customer success and business development.

Since launching in 2016, Metadata grew organically, adding customers like Nutanix, Zendesk, Splunk, Zuora, Apttus and dozens more. The expanded leadership team comes as the company aims to rapidly grow its footprint and help digital marketing teams replace tedious, manual marketing operations with a fully automatic AI-platform. Metadata plugs into an existing marketing technology stack to run marketing operations at scale humanly impossible to dramatically increase pipeline.

"At G2 crowd, I saw numerous customers operationalize their data with Metadata," said L'Abbé. "In fact, G2 Crowd's marketing team itself uses Metadata with great success. As Metadata rose in the marketing execution software ranks, I took note of their rapid innovation and growth. I am thrilled to join the team and to lead the charge as we aggressively work to bring Metadata's breakthrough marketing operations technology to market because I've seen first-hand how Metadata improves how marketers work and the value it delivers to customers."

Prior to Metadata, L'Abbé was senior vice president of Sales at G2 Crowd. He also served as director of sales at Fliptop (acquired by LinkedIn). L'Abbé brings more than 15 years of strategic sales growth at rising companies with a focus on enhancing the customer journey.

"It's a pleasure to bring Olivier aboard as we work to eliminate the human bottleneck of tedious, manual work in marketing operations," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "Metadata experienced tremendous momentum this year and we are ready to switch gears from a product-market fit to scaling the company for growth. I couldn't be happier to have Olivier as a partner to lead go-to-market. His past success with MarTech companies speaks for itself."

About Metadata

Metadata is the AI-powered marketing operations platform for predictable B2B lead generation. Its patented AI engine acts as a "super-brain," smartly augmenting digital marketing campaigns by running operations at a scale not humanly possible. Metadata automatically identifies target prospects, runs multivariate tests and operational tasks, and optimizes campaigns in real-time to provide ROI. With customers like Nutanix, Nexmo, Zendesk, Zuora, TripActions, and Splunk, Metadata has risen to the top by delivering actual demand backed by MQLs and predictable pipeline. For more information about Metadata, visit www.metadata.io .

