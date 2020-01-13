Olli Brands Issued Standard Processing Licence by Health Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto-based cannabis company Olli Brands Inc., ("Olli Brands", "Olli", or "the Company") has received its Standard Processing Licence from Health Canada under the Cannabis Regulations. This achievement allows the Company to commence production of Olli branded cannabis-infused products and Olli Brands' associated private label partner products at the company's state-of-the-art Etobicoke based manufacturing facility in preparation for market launch in the coming months.

"Receiving our Standard Processing Licence is a huge milestone for Olli Brands and the culmination of years of hard work by our team," said John Aird, Co-Founder and CEO of Olli Brands Inc. "We are thrilled to be able to begin production as we await our Sales Licence and are already executing on a number of exciting strategic initiatives that will continue to position Olli Brands as the premier independent cannabis-infused producer in Canada."

Olli Brands has been working towards securing distribution agreements with various national and independent authorized provincial retailers and is immediately moving to submit the required sales amendment in order to receive their Sales Licence. The Company is optimistic that Canadians will soon be able to purchase their branded and private label goods at authorized provincial retailers across the country.

"Olli Brands is excited to move into this next phase of our business and launch our branded and private label products into the market," said Sarah Gillin, Co-Founder and COO of Olli Brands Inc. "When we founded the company, we did so with a vision to bring approachable and high-quality cannabis-infused goods to the Canadian consumer. We are very excited to be on the verge today of realizing that dream."

Olli Brands' 11,200-square-foot facility has been constructed to meet the Good Production Practice (GPP) and physical security requirements set out by Health Canada under the Cannabis Regulations. Under Olli Brands' Research Licence (received July 2019) the Company's facility has been participating in ongoing product research and development prior to market launch to ensure a consistent, high-quality and delicious suite of cannabis derivative products.

Olli Brands is supported by financial and strategic partners Green Acre Capital, Cassidy Asset Management, private advisors, and most importantly a capable and dedicated team of professionals.

Olli Brands Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario-based cannabis-infused product manufacturer who works with best-in-class suppliers to offer premium-grade cannabis goods. The company has received both their Standard Processing Licence and Research Licence from Health Canada. Founded by John Aird and Sarah Gillin, Olli Brands was created by friends, for friends, to provide a thoughtfully curated, smoke-free and safe way to consume cannabis products. Olli branded offerings include edibles curated by award-winning and Michelin-starred restaurant-trained chef Adrian Niman as well as cannabis-infused teas developed by famed tea sommelier Richard Guzauskas. Olli Brands also partners with like-minded brands to provide private label craft manufacturing services. All products are manufactured at the Olli Brands facility located in Etobicoke, Ontario and will be sold across Canada through authorized provincial retailers.

