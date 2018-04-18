Ollie Achieves Five Million Meals Milestone

Ollie's quick ascent has been bolstered by the company's tailored service, transparency, and commitment to higher quality ingredients. Through its proprietary AI algorithm, Ollie has built a robust data set that provides a fully customized experience for each pet and pet parent. With one of the most engaged audiences in the pet food industry, Ollie has cultivated a passionate, growing customer base that has become brand evangelists.

"We're thrilled that Ollie has been able to achieve tremendous growth in just a year and a half, while simultaneously helping rescue dogs find loving homes and live healthier lives," said Alex Douzet, co-founder and CEO of Ollie. "Our mission is to always put dogs first, and by offering a premium product that's driven by customer demand, we've been able to gain a loyal audience that's led to our position as a market leader in the pet food space."

Ollie's April 18 donation initiative is part of the company's overarching #olliegivesback program. Since Ollie's October 2016 launch, the premium pet food brand has been committed to donating 1% of revenue to rescue organizations and kill-free shelters. As Ollie continues to rapidly expand - with a 500% growth rate in revenue over the last year - the company has been able to give more than 75,000 freshly cooked, human grade meals to pets in need.

To bring further action and awareness to animal rescue, Ollie will be honoring Foster Dogs, Inc. with the money raised in a 5K "Ollie Adoptable Dog Walk." The adoption event will take place on Saturday, April 21 at Pier 62, Chelsea Piers, New York, and will be co-hosted by Outdoor Voices and rescue dog advocate Lee Asher.

"Each of our co-founders rescued pets and many of our employees foster dogs and volunteer at rescue shelters, so helping animals is very much built into Ollie's DNA," added Douzet.

Ollie is the largest national service that delivers freshly cooked, human grade food tailored to each dog's nutritional needs. Ollie's personalized meals are free of any by-products and are portioned, packaged, and delivered directly to your door for your best friend. By working with a specialized veterinarian to formulate their AAFCO-compliant recipes, Ollie is able to derive each dog's exact nutritional needs based off of a proprietary algorithm. The recipes are made of natural sources like sweet potato and cod liver oil, instead of heavy use of supplements, which makes it easier for the dog to absorb and get the true nutritional benefits. Through these initiatives and Ollie's carefully crafted diets, dogs can truly live their healthiest and happiest lives.

