Ollie Announces Omnichannel Expansion With Jet.com

"We're excited to expand Ollie's reach with the Jet.com partnership, while simultaneously introducing freshly cooked, human-grade pet food to Jet.com's audience of pet parents," said Gabby Slome, co-founder and chief experience officer of Ollie. "Investing in new distribution channels - particularly within the family of brands of the world's largest retailer, Walmart Inc. - allows us to bring further awareness to the health benefits of all-natural pet food and helps us in our mission to put pets first."

Jet.com customers will now be able to purchase Ollie's all-natural, single-ingredient snacks in beef, chicken, turkey, and sweet potato flavors. Jet.com customers will also be able to buy Ollie's beef and chicken recipes. Traditionally sold and delivered in personalized carrier boxes directly from Ollie, the Ollie meals sold via Jet.com will come in custom carriers with three trays.

On the heels of Ollie's expansion, the company also announces the appointment of Yashoda Clark as Head of Finance. Clark will be spearheading the company's overall financial and investment strategies, and preparing the rapidly growing business for its next phase of growth.

With 10 years of experience, Clark was most recently at Squarespace where she helped the company scale the financial planning and analysis team. Previously, she was a senior leader of Etsy's finance team that successfully led the company through its $3.5 billion initial public offering. Clark started her career in investment management at Fidelity, and received an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

"Yashoda's experience as an expert financial strategist will be a key asset to Ollie as the business continues to accelerate and rapidly change the $30 billion pet food industry," said Alex Douzet, co-founder and CEO of Ollie.

"In less than two years, Ollie has quickly become the market leader in the canine meal delivery space and has changed the way pet food is perceived and consumed," added Clark. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Ollie pack and help drive the business forward as we continue our mission to help pets live healthier and happier lives."

About Ollie

Ollie is the largest national service that delivers freshly cooked, human-grade food tailored to each dog's nutritional needs. Ollie's personalized meals are free of any by-products and are portioned, packaged, and delivered directly to your door for your best friend. By working with a specialized veterinarian to formulate their AAFCO-compliant recipes, Ollie is able to derive each dog's exact nutritional needs based off of a proprietary algorithm. The recipes are made of natural sources like sweet potato and cod liver oil, instead of heavy use of supplements, which makes it easier for the dog to absorb and get the true nutritional benefits. Through these initiatives and Ollie's carefully crafted diets, dogs can truly live their healthiest and happiest lives.

