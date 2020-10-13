Ollie at NoHo Coliving Opens in North Hollywood!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie at NoHo has arrived in North Hollywood! This brand-new, professionally managed, coliving community has opened to an overwhelming reaction. "We have seen an amazing response from the community. Ollie at NoHo caters perfectly to residents that value an elevated living experience with a blend of privacy and sense of community," Gregg Christiansen, Ollie's President shared.

Ollie at NoHo features 31 private bedrooms across five apartments. Each bedroom is fully furnished and includes weekly housekeeping, a private bathroom, central A/C, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi, Hulu LiveTV, social events, and all utilities in one monthly charge. With rents starting at just $1279, the value is incredible. By reducing moving costs and offering flexible leases, coliving offers cost savings for residents in today's world of flexible and remote work.

Ollie at NoHo includes a beautiful outdoor courtyard and BBQ, onsite car and bicycle parking, and secured access. The Ollie Living App allows residents to submit maintenance requests, pay rent, schedule housekeeping, access their units, and RSVP to social events, all from a smartphone. With an 85 Walk Score®, Ollie at NoHo is just minutes from the NoHo Arts District, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, the Metro Red Line, and is a short commute to major employers Walt Disney Studios, Viacom, ABC, Warner Brothers, and NBC.

Taking the guesswork out of room-mating, Ollie at NoHo partners with Bedvetter , allowing residents to match with roommates before moving in.

"Bringing Ollie at NoHo to life is a testament to the effort and dedication from our team and development partners. We believe in housing as a service for both residents and the local community, and Ollie at NoHo embodies this goal," said Christiansen.

Six Peak Capital is a private, vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and asset management firm that invests alongside institutional investors and private developers in purpose-built coliving real estate in the U.S.

AVO Capital Partners is a New York-based real estate investment firm that acquires and develops apartment communities and provides convenience and affordability to renters in markets that have favorable supply-demand dynamics, major employers, and positive demographic trends.

Ollie is a leading housing platform that revolutionizes the living experience for renters through an "all-inclusive living" experience combining thoughtfully furnished studios with extraordinary lifestyle services and community engagement.

