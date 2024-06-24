OLLIE'S ANNOUNCES SWEEPSTAKES TO CROWN AMERICA'S BIGGEST CHEAPSKATE!

Enter Now for a Chance to Win the $2,500 Ollie's Gift Card Grand Prize

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to unleash your inner bargain hunter! Ollie's, America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory with 520 stores in 31 states, announced that its campaign for "America's Biggest Cheapskate" is back with more winners and prizes than ever! The nationwide sweepstakes is open for submissions now through July 28th so head over to our Sweepstakes Website and enter for a chance to win weekly prizes of Ollie's merchandise, gift cards and the $2,500 Grand Prize!

"We're thrilled to bring back our search for 'America's Biggest Cheapskate!'" said John Swygert, Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's. "As inflation and prices for everything consumers need continue to skyrocket, finding ways to stretch your budget further is an important skill for consumers. That's why Ollie's is more focused than ever on helping the communities we serve save money and find the best bargains on brand name merchandise up to 70% off the fancy store prices."

How to Enter:

Snap a selfie at any Ollie's location.

Scan the Sweepstakes QR code found in stores or chainwide flyers and complete the entry form.

Upload your photo with the entry form and voilà - you're in the running!

Ollie's will randomly select 25 winners each week while the sweepstakes runs. Weekly winners will receive gift cards and/or Ollie's merchandise. One lucky winner will win the ultimate Grand Prize of $2,500 in Ollie's gift cards and the right to call themselves America's Biggest Cheapskate! Click here for full details and Official Sweepstakes Rules.

The grand prize winner will be announced during National Bargain Hunting Week, August 12th to 18th.

About Ollie's

Ollie's is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, selling Real Brands at Real Bargain prices!® We offer extreme value on brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and more. We currently operate 520 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

