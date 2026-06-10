Ollie's Celebrates Entering 36th State with Grand Opening of First Store in New Mexico

Good Stuff Cheap® Now Available in Clovis

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. celebrates entering its 36th state with the Grand Opening of its first store in New Mexico, located in Clovis. As America's fastest growing retailer of closeouts and excess inventory, Ollie's sells brand name merchandise at prices up to 70% below the fancy stores every day. Shoppers of every age will find an ever-changing assortment of deals across a wide range of categories including housewares, food, bed and bath, health and beauty, books, toys, lawn and garden, seasonal décor, and so much more.

The Grand Opening of the Ollie's in Clovis takes place Wednesday, June 10th at 820 East 21st Street, Rockridge Plaza, in the old Big Lots location. The celebration will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:00 AM and feature exclusive doorbuster deals and free giveaways only available on opening day.

"Our first location in New Mexico represents the next big step in our westward expansion," said Eric van der Valk, President and CEO of Ollie's. "We are beyond excited to enter our 36th state and bring Good Stuff Cheap® to the people of Clovis and beyond. With Real Brands, Real Bargains® in every aisle, you really need to see it to believe it. Come join us at the Grand Opening and see what all the fuss is about. You won't be disappointed."

In addition to bringing unbeatable deals to town, every new Ollie's store creates 50 to 60 new jobs, including cashiers, managers, and store leaders. "Our people are the heart of our business," said van der Valk. "We're looking for great talent to join the best and fastest growing retail team in the country."

Interested candidates can stop by the store or visit www.ollies.com/pages/careers to explore open positions. With more than 672 stores and over 14,000 associates, Ollie's is growing fast and building careers along the way.

About Ollie's

Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains!® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of May 2, 2026, we operated 672 stores in 35 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

SOURCE Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.