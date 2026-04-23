OLLIE'S RAISES OVER $834,000 FOR FEEDING AMERICA®

Fundraising Campaign Benefits 149 Partner Food Banks

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc., America's fastest growing retailer of brand name household products, is proud to announce that it raised more than $834,000 for Feeding America through its seventh annual in-store round up campaign. Since 2020, Ollie's stores have raised more than $5.2 million to help fight hunger in America. This year's campaign ran from March 8th to April 11th in stores across the country and will benefit 149 Feeding America partner food banks in local communities served by Ollie's.

"Ollie's is proud to partner with Feeding America in the fight to end hunger and food insecurity for millions of Americans," said Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's. "We have some of the most devoted and passionate customers in the business and we are fiercely committed to serving them and the local communities in which they live. Thank you to our generous Ollie's customers and dedicated store team members for helping improve the lives of kids and families in need."

"We're inspired by the way Ollie's customers and team members continue to show up for their neighbors," said Elizabeth Pettengill, Feeding America's Interim Vice President, Corporate and Foundation Partnerships. "Ending hunger takes all of us working together, and partners like Ollie's—who believe in a hunger‑free future—help ensure neighbors have the food and resources they need to thrive."

About Ollie's

Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains!® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of January 31, 2026, we operated 645 stores in 34 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

SOURCE Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.