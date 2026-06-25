OLLIE'S RAISES OVER $683,000 FOR CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK

Fundraising Campaign Benefits 104 Children's Hospitals Across 35 States

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc., America's fastest growing retailer of brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory, is proud to announce that it raised over $683,000 for Children's Miracle Network during its annual in-store roundup campaign. Running May 17th to June 13th, this year's campaign included 671 Ollie's locations across 35 states raising funds to support 104 children's hospitals in communities served by Ollie's stores. Over 16 years of partnership, Ollie's has collected more than $5.5 million to support children and families with urgent medical needs.

"We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with Children's Miracle Network," said Scott Osborne, Senior Vice President of Stores at Ollie's. "Through the generosity of our customers, we have raised millions to support the local communities in which we serve. We appreciate everyone who participated in this year's campaign. Your willingness to donate at a time when budgets are tight is inspiring. Together, we are making a big difference in kids' lives."

Children's Miracle Network raises funds for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, helping every child receive the best possible care. Whether investing in research, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families peace of mind, these funds are used where they are needed most.

"Ollie's has been an incredible partner for Children's Miracle Network for more than 16 years," stated Julie Breckenkamp, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Children's Miracle Network. "We're grateful for the passion and generosity their associates and customers bring to this campaign year after year. Together, they have raised more than $5.5 million to help support children and families in communities across the country. Their commitment to making a difference locally is helping children's hospitals provide the best possible care when it matters most."

About Ollie's

Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains!® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of May 2, 2026, we operated 672 stores in 35 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

SOURCE Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.