Ollie's Celebrates National Bargain Hunting Week with New Shopper Survey

Nearly 60,000 Shoppers Reveal Why Good Stuff Cheap® Matters

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc., America's fastest growing retailer of brand name closeouts and excess inventory, celebrates the kickoff of National Bargain Hunting Week today with new shopper survey data. As the official destination of National Bargain Hunting Week, Ollie's surveyed nearly 60,000 Ollie's Army loyalty program members. The findings of the survey illustrate inflation continues to reshape shopping habits, with consumers increasingly shopping discount stores, comparing prices more carefully, and stocking up when they find a good deal.

"This survey confirms what we see in our stores every day. Families are looking for ways to stretch every dollar, and they trust Ollie's to deliver Real Brands! Real Bargains!®," said Eric van der Valk, President and CEO of Ollie's. "We're proud to help them save their hard-earned money without sacrificing the brands they know and love."

2026 Shopper Survey Highlights:

85% are extremely or very concerned about inflation and rising prices.

84% say inflation has at least moderately impacted their household finances.

88% say bargain finds are absolutely essential or very important to their household budget.

Survey respondents feel inflation the most when purchasing groceries, gasoline, household essentials, clothing and shoes, and dining out.

With customers looking to maximize value, they are shopping Ollie's frequently for savings on regular prices and brand names for less.

Customers' favorite categories when shopping Ollie's are food and candy, seasonal, housewares, and health and beauty.

82% always or often tell friends and family when they find a great deal.

"Great bargains are meant to be shared. More than eight in ten shoppers tell friends and family when they find a great deal, and we're proud to celebrate those savings every day at Ollie's, the official destination of National Bargain Hunting Week," said van der Valk.

National Bargain Hunting Week runs Aug. 10th- 16th. As the official destination of the celebration, Ollie's invites shoppers to discover its famous Good Stuff Cheap® with brand name merchandise at up to 70% below the fancy stores' prices every day. For more information about Ollie's, visit www.ollies.com.

About Ollie's

Ollie's is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands!, Real Bargains!® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of May 2, 2026, we operated 672 stores in 35 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

SOURCE Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.