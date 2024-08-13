OLLIE'S CROWNS AMERICA'S BIGGEST CHEAPSKATE!

Cheapskate Sweepstakes Gives Away Hundreds of Ollie's Prizes to Shoppers

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's, America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, kicked off National Bargain Hunting Week (August 12th-18th) by announcing the Grand Prize winner of the America's Biggest Cheapskate Sweepstakes.

Ollie’s crowns Diane Watkins from Rochester, New York as America’s Biggest Cheapskate and the Grand Prize winner of the Cheapskate Sweepstakes!

The Cheapskate Sweepstakes ran from June 23rd-July 28th and each week 25 winners were randomly selected to receive great Ollie's prizes like trucker hats, socks, tumblers, collectible pins and more! The Grand Prize went to Diane Watkins from Rochester, New York, who received a prize pack full of Ollie's loot including $2,500 in Ollie's gift cards and the title of America's Biggest Cheapskate!

"We are so thrilled to congratulate Diane Watkins on winning the Grand Prize this year!" said John Swygert, Chief Executive Officer of Ollie's. "As prices continue to skyrocket, we're more focused than ever on helping our customers save money, and no one is better at stretching their budgets further than the savvy shoppers who entered our sweepstakes! They know Ollie's is the place to find the best bargains on brand name merchandise up to 70% off the fancy store prices."

About Ollie's

We are America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, selling Real Brands at Real Bargain Prices!® We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and more. We currently operate 525 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

