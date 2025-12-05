Ollie's Launches hOLLIEday Caring Feeding America® Campaign

Register Round-Up Initiative Helps Brings More to the Table for Families Facing Hunger

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, America's fastest growing retailer of brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory, is announcing a special holiday partnership with Feeding America®. The campaign will give customers the opportunity to "round-up" their sale to help fight hunger in America from December 7th through December 24th. This is the sixth consecutive year that Ollie's has partnered with Feeding America® to raise funds to combat hunger and over $4 million dollars has been raised and distributed in the communities where Ollie's stores are located.

The program offers shoppers an easy and convenient way to give back to those in need at a time when they need it most. Food insecurity impacts millions of Americans each year, and the rising cost of living has only inflated the problem. The holidays can be a particularly challenging period for those in need and the food banks that support them. This is a time when families are forced to choose between food and other necessity items, food banks face rising demand, and families nationwide are turning to the Feeding America network of partner food banks to help make ends meet.

"At Ollie's, caring for our associates, customers, and the communities in which they live in is a core value. Our hOLLIEday Caring campaign encourages shoppers to turn spare change into meaningful support that puts food on the table for neighbors and creates the kind of real change and hope families need right now," said Tom Kuypers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Ollie's.

As families navigate rising costs for food, housing, and health care, food banks are experiencing increased pressure from the growing number of people experiencing food insecurity. Over the past year, the Feeding America network has rescued more than 4 billion pounds of wholesome food to support communities nationwide.

"We are grateful for partners like Ollie's who help make our work possible," said Elizabeth Pettengill, Interim Vice President of Corporate Partners at Feeding America. "Every round up at the register supports local food banks in communities across the country, helping to ensure families can bring meals home during the holidays and beyond."

