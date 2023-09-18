Olliv Announces Launch of "Order Desk" Service within Australian Market

Global Crypto ATM Operator Expands Offerings with its Personalised Over-The-Counter Digital Service

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olliv, a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency with over 4,500 ATMs worldwide, today announced the official expansion of its Order Desk services to the Australian market. The over-the-counter digital offering provides complimentary one-on-one access to personalised support from Olliv Relationship Managers who facilitate purchases and educate consumers about crypto and the industry as a whole. Order Desk offers a seamless experience and represents Olliv's commitment to making the global digital economy easily accessible to everyone everywhere.

In 2020, Olliv's Order Desk launched in the United States as a small yet ambitious product offering on a mission to deliver a comprehensive virtual experience for crypto purchases. Order Desk provides an easy on-ramp for investors who want to add or increase their exposure to cryptocurrency.

"Olliv is committed to lifting people up to reach their full potential by connecting them to the digital economy," said Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of Olliv. "With the expansion of our services to nearly all 50 U.S. states, and now Australia, we're excited to further our mission by ensuring Australians are supported during their crypto experience on each occasion."

Each customer is paired with a personal Relationship Manager based on their experience and crypto knowledge. From there, customers can set up phone calls or video meetings to discuss the market, ask questions and confidently buy and sell cryptocurrencies. All conversations with Olliv Relationship Managers are free of charge, with a single service fee applied when an order is placed through the Order Desk.

"We're thrilled to expand the Olliv footprint in Australia with the launch of Order Desk to the local market," said Ben Brockliss, Director and Vice President of Olliv Australia and New Zealand. "Our industry leading support team is eager to cater to Australian's growing appetite for digital assets while empowering users to participate in the digital economy. Olliv looks forward to delivering a tailored experience to help customers diversify their portfolio confidently and discover the endless possibilities crypto has to offer."

Olliv remains a trusted resource for customers showcasing dedication to industry compliance and transparency. The company has put an emphasis on customer support and education, doubling down on its human-to-human customer service and Order Desk support team. In doing so, Olliv's 2022 revenue exceeded $130 million, and its team is projected to grow by 23% by the end of 2023. Since inception, Olliv has expanded across 49 U.S. states and eight new markets including Australia, Puerto Rico, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, and Brazil, with plans to expand to more countries by 2024. This impressive growth puts Olliv on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors around the world.

To sign up for the Order Desk, please visit olliv.com/en-AU/order-desk and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Olliv

Olliv is a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 4,500 kiosks across 49 US states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, and Brazil supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash.

Olliv was founded as CoinFlip in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, the company placed in the top 500 on the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Inc. 5000 list, and on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about Olliv, please visit Olliv.com.

Contacts:

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Olliv