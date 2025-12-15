OLLOBOT to Make Its Debut at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OLLOBOT, a brand focused on fusing advanced technology with emotional companionship, will make its first appearance at CES 2026 (January 6–9). At Booth 53571 in Halls A-D of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the brand will showcase a next-generation cyber-pet engineered to bring intelligent interaction and emotional presence into everyday living.

The OlloBot Family embodies a new era of Cyber Pet companionship.

OLLOBOT's to-be-unveiled cyber-pet introduces an expressive, character-driven form of embodied intelligence. It is designed to offer timely reminders, anticipate needs based on contextual cues, and stay aware of the surrounding environment, such as alerting its owner to bring an umbrella before heading out on a rainy day. Seamlessly integrating into broader digital ecosystems, it translates advanced technology into accessible, human-centered interactions.

The design stems from a core question: Do humans really need a humanoid robot at home? OLLOBOT's answer prioritizes warmth over rigidity, creating cyber-pets that easily adapt to users rather than demanding that users adapt to them.

OLLOBOT's approach is embedded in its name: Observation, Learning, Logic, and Operation. Powered by a VLA (Vision-Language-Action) model, the cyber-pets process multimodal inputs through a unified architecture that interprets their surroundings and generates actions in an end-to-end fashion. This enables them to perceive the world in real time, including user states such as mood and activity, as well as environmental conditions like lighting and noise. They continuously learn from ongoing engagement, updating their knowledge bases and behavior models to grow with users. This learning fuels logical reasoning: analyzing data from user expressions, voice, and movements to make context-aware decisions. The final step, Operation, turns insights into helpful support within the home ecosystem. The result is a "embodied intelligence" loop that mirrors how a pet-like presence adapts and matures through companionship.

Beyond its technical architecture, OlloBot is introduced as a member of a broader character-driven family IP. This universe features a collection of rounded, expressive characters designed with humor, warmth, and emotional relatability. Each character integrates identifiable tech elements while maintaining a playful personality. Different color variations represent distinct traits and functions, forming a vibrant "cyber-pet universe" that balances tech with approachability.

OLLOBOT's debut at CES highlights the rising demand among younger audiences for products that balance pragmatism with emotional value, particularly as Gen Z increasingly embraces plush toys and AI companions as sources of comfort and self-care in daily life.

Attendees at CES 2026 will be able to experience OLLOBOT's next-generation cyber-pet firsthand at Booth 53571 , where the brand will demonstrate how this character-led cyber-pet blends advanced interaction with emotional engagement, offering an early glimpse into OLLOBOT's evolving vision for a future smart companionship ecosystem.

About OLLOBOT

OLLOBOT develops next-generation cyber-pets combining biomimetic design with advanced technologies such as visual recognition, large-model algorithms, and emotional interaction. Its products observe users, interpret their environments, and build unique personalities through continuous companionship. Positioned for younger audiences who value emotional support and personalized interaction, OLLOBOT aims to create an intelligent companionship ecosystem that blends technology with warmth. The brand seeks to establish a new era of home cyber-pets, fostering deeper connections between people and intelligent devices through expressive design and embodied intelligence.

