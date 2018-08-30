olloclip® Expands Lens Offerings for Mobile Photographers

"Historically, olloclip has offered lenses that enhance smartphone cameras at only one price point," said Todd Williams, global sales director at olloclip. "Now, we're excited to offer three series of lenses designed to provide a high-quality photograph at various price points that are accessible to everyone. Long requested by our fans, the Pro Series lenses take mobile photography to the highest level ever offered by olloclip. Also, by expanding our line with a lens and attachment clip starting at less than the original olloclip lens system, more people can explore the world of smartphone photography with the same quality customers have come to expect from olloclip."

The new olloclip Pro Series consists of a Super Wide lens and a Telephoto lens. The Pro Super Wide lens provides a wider field of view with the least amount of distortion of any olloclip wide angle lens. The Pro Telephoto lens offers the same two-times magnification as previous telephoto lenses but gathers more light for a brighter photograph. Both lenses are available now with any of olloclip's lens attachment clips for $119.95, or individually for $99.99 each.

The new olloclip Intro lens provides both a Wide Angle and Macro lens in one. With slightly more spherical effect than the Essential Series Super Wide lens, the Intro Wide Angle lens is perfect for selfies, group video chats or just capturing a bigger picture with your smartphone camera. The lens also unscrews to reveal a Macro lens to transform any smartphone into a digital magnifier. Combining quality optics with an affordable price, the Intro Wide Angle lens introduces an enhanced mobile photography experience. The Intro lens is available now with the current line-up of olloclip lens attachment clips for $39.95, or $19.99 individually.

Founded in 2011, olloclip is driven to provide the best user experience through innovative design. As the world's most-awarded mobile lens, the brand has been issued over 100 patents worldwide and is recognized globally for class-leading design and technology. Having created the category, the company continues to innovate with a growing line of ground-breaking lens sets and accessories for the mobile photographer. olloclip remains committed to finding new and exciting ways to enhance the mobile photography category—and to making inspiring photos and video fun and easy to capture on mobile devices. From professional photographers to everyday picture takers, these products appeal to a new generation of content capturers.

