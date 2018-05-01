olloclip Introduces All-New Mobile Lens System for iPhone X

"We are thrilled to introduce several new and exciting solutions that allow customers to enhance their iPhone camera's perspective beyond its built-in capabilities," said Tim DeBrincat, Director of Marketing of olloclip. "Under new leadership this year, olloclip is re-committed to delivering easy-to-use, quality lenses with the features consumers have asked for. Alongside the new solutions, we're proud to introduce an updated logo and brand image to reflect how olloclip has evolved as a company and our focus moving into the future."

The new iPhone X olloclip lens system maintains all the best features of its award-winning predecessor and is equipped with Connect X, interchangeable lenses that can be instantly adapted to any shooting environment. The new expanding design opens to be completely screen protector compatible and intuitively aligns with both front and rear cameras on the iPhone X. It is also compatible with the new olloclip slim case for iPhone X. The slim case features a clear back and matte black sides and provides basic protection against drops.

Six olloclip lenses are available for the new iPhone X:

Super-Wide : Four-element lens with more than 120° visibility.

Four-element lens with more than 120° visibility. Ultra-Wide: A 155° action camera field-of-view.

A 155° action camera field-of-view. Fisheye + Macro 15x: Unique 180° wide-angle spherical effect + 15x increased magnification.

Unique 180° wide-angle spherical effect + 15x increased magnification. Telephoto : 2x optical zoom to get twice as close to the action.

2x optical zoom to get twice as close to the action. Macro 14x + 7x: Get detail oriented and see beyond the naked eye.

Get detail oriented and see beyond the naked eye. Macro 21x: Go in for the ultimate close-up.

The new olloclip solution also includes several features unique to the iPhone X system:

Expanding Lens Mount: Opens to easily accommodate all screen protectors and intuitively aligns with both front and rear cameras – with no extra parts needed.

Opens to easily accommodate all screen protectors and intuitively aligns with both front and rear cameras – with no extra parts needed. Connect X Interchangeable Lenses 1 : Removable lenses that can be instantly adapted to any shooting environment. Switch out lenses quickly, on or off the phone.

Removable lenses that can be instantly adapted to any shooting environment. Switch out lenses quickly, on or off the phone. Pendant Stand : Designed to easily carry the iPhone X lens set and can be opened to form a pocket-sized tripod. Perfect for holding the phone to shoot stabilized video, live streaming, time-lapses or simply watch a movie.

: Designed to easily carry the iPhone X lens set and can be opened to form a pocket-sized tripod. Perfect for holding the phone to shoot stabilized video, live streaming, time-lapses or simply watch a movie. Telephoto Camera Compatibility2: To align instantly with the iPhone X telephoto camera, users can easily flip the individual Connect lens within the clip and double the effect of the lens. Ideal for achieving greater optical zoom and magnification with Telephoto and Macro lenses.

Single Lens System for iPhone 8/7 & 8/7 Plus

The updated single lens system offers a lower price point while still featuring premium multi-element optics, the Connect interchangeable lens system and the ability to reach front and rear cameras quickly and easily by simply flipping the lens system. Adhering to olloclip's legacy of superior optics, mobility, ease-of-use and ingenious functionality, this design delivers on advancements of versatility and speed. Six lenses are individually available as part of the single lens system: Super-Wide, Fisheye + Macro 15x, Telephoto 2x, Ultra-Wide, Macro 14x + 7x, and Macro 21x.

Availability & Pricing

The Connect X lens system for iPhone X and single lens system for iPhone 8/7 & 8/7 Plus are available now at olloclip.com with prices ranging from $59.99 to $79.99. The Mobile Photography Box Set for iPhone X (a special bundle featuring Super-Wide, Fisheye & Macro 15x lenses) is available now at olloclip.com, Amazon, and will be available in June at Apple locations worldwide for $99.99. The olloclip slim case for iPhone X is available now at olloclip.com for $29.99.

For more information and product availability, visit olloclip.com.

About olloclip

Founded in 2011, olloclip is driven to provide the best user experience through innovative design. As the world's most-awarded mobile lens, the brand has been issued over 100 patents worldwide and recognized globally for class-leading design and technology. Leveraging the phenomenal success of its category creating original product, the 3-in-1 Lens, the company continues to innovate with a growing line of ground-breaking lens sets and accessories for the mobile photographer. olloclip remains committed to finding new and exciting ways to enhance the mobile photography category—and to making inspiring photos and video fun and easy to capture on mobile devices. From professional photographers to every day picture takers, these products appeal to a new generation of content capturers.

1 Previous generation CONNECT lenses are not compatible with the new CONNECT X lens system.

2 To use a lens over the rear Telephoto camera, select "Portrait" in the native Camera app. Additional features, like zoom, can be achieved with use of a 3rd party app (e.g. ProCamera) that allows the selection between the Telephoto & Wide-Angle cameras.

