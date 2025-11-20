OLLY Body Wash Spreads $100,000 in Holiday Cheer to Encourage Self-Care for Consumers This Season

This season, OLLY Body Wash is giving the gift of good moods with Happy OLLY-Days, awarding $100,000 in prizes to help people take care of themselves, not just everyone else.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are touted as the most wonderful time of the year, but they're also one of the most stressful. In fact, 79% of people say they overlook their own health during the holidays, and 43% report that stress interferes with their ability to enjoy them. That's why OLLY Body Wash , the science-backed line of personal care products, is stepping in to help consumers reclaim their mood and make space for self-care this season.

OLLY Giveaway Details

Launching today, the brand's Happy OLLY-Days Giveaway is awarding $100,000 in holiday cheer to consumers, giving them the chance to soak up more joy. The brand knows how much every minute matters and is looking to help consumers regain some peace during this stressful time period, whether it's having them spend more time with the people they love or take time for themselves.

Through December 3, consumers can enter by following @ollywellness on Instagram, liking and commenting on OLLY's sweepstakes Instagram post (@ollywellness), sharing how they'd use extra time or invest in their self-care this season. Ten Grand Prize winners, selected at random, will each receive $10,000 and a full suite of OLLY Body Wash products, while ten additional winners will receive the complete OLLY Body Wash collection – four benefit-driven scents designed to help people Calm, Brighten, Renew, and Revive their mood and skin.

"At OLLY, we believe self-care is important year-round, but the holiday season can be an especially stressful time," said Sarah McLaren, Head of OLLY Personal Care. "People pour so much energy into making the holidays special for others that they often forget to take care of themselves. With this campaign, we hope to offer a chance to step back and focus on what's truly important. We want to spread some holiday cheer and help to remove some of the burden, shift people's moods and give them the time back they need."

OLLY first launched with innovative, benefit-forward vitamins and supplements, making effective formulas simple and delightful. In July 2025, OLLY expanded into the personal care space with the launch of OLLY Body Wash, a distinct new brand under the OLLY umbrella rooted in science-backed self-care. It's the first brand expansion beyond vitamins and supplements for OLLY, and its ethos is all about supporting whole-person wellness, from the inside out and outside in.

Perfect for the winter season, the collection consists of a line of body washes formulated with fragrances scientifically proven to transform your mood and clinically proven skincare ingredients to help repair your skin barrier. Each formula — Calm, Bright, Renew, and Revive — helps consumers feel refreshed, balanced, and ready to take on the day depending on their needs.

How to Enter Happy OLLY-Days Giveaway

Follow @ollywellness on Instagram to qualify.

on Instagram to qualify. Comment on OLLY's Instagram post (@ollywellness), sharing how you'd use extra time or invest in your self-care this season.

on (@ollywellness), sharing how you'd use extra time or invest in your self-care this season. Like the post

the post Entries open November 20 – December 3; winners will be notified via direct message.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Happy OLLY-Days Giveaway is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Begins once the Giveaway post on Instagram goes live on 11/20/25 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/3/25. For official rules, visit unileversweepsrules.com/ollydaysgiveaway .

About OLLY Personal Care

OLLY Personal Care is a science-backed, curated line of body care products made to transform your mood. With the ultimate goal of supporting wellbeing from the inside and out, OLLY Body Care launched in 2025 as a separate brand within the growing OLLY portfolio with a product line focused on body care. The full collection of body care items repair your skin barrier and are formulated with mood-enhancing fragrances backed by neuroscience to enhance your mood and were thoughtfully developed to complement OLLY's existing supplements.

