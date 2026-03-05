OLLY creates immersive sleep retreat in Joshua Tree, California and Amazon Live experience with America's sleep-hearts, Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When life gets busy and routines fall out of sync, sleep is often the first thing to be affected. To help people put rest back at the center of their routines, OLLY , the leading wellness brand known for innovative, benefit-forward vitamins and supplements, has teamed up with the Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab —alongside cultural sleep icons Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller—to launch the OLLY Sleep House.

OLLY Launches Sleep House Sweepstakes with a Chance to Reclaim Rest During National Sleep Awareness Month

From March 4-March 16, 2026, anyone who purchases an OLLY Sleep or Relaxation product on Amazon will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive stay at the OLLY Sleep House in Joshua Tree, California. Designed as an immersive, sleep-optimized retreat, the OLLY Sleep House encourages guests to wind down and experience what truly restorative rest can feel like.

"Busy schedules and everyday stress have a way of throwing sleep completely off track," said Renee Fuller, Vice President of Marketing at OLLY. "With the OLLY Sleep House, we wanted to bring our sleep-first philosophy—and our science-backed products—to life, showing how small, thoughtful rituals, the right environment, and proven ingredients can make a meaningful difference in how you rest and recharge."

"We're always looking to help brands connect with customers in meaningful, memorable ways," said Lauren Anderson, US Head of Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab. "The OLLY Sleep House brings that philosophy to life by meeting people where they are—on Amazon Live, through Alexa, and in their daily routines—and giving them tools to truly prioritize rest. It's a perfect example of how our canvas can create real value for consumers, as well as visibility for brands."

The OLLY Sleep House is a thoughtfully designed, sleep-first space where every room supports relaxation and restoration. The experience showcases how small environmental changes can make a big difference in sleep quality.

The retreat features distinct spaces such as the Sleep Sanctuary bedroom with soft textures and plush surfaces; the Midnight Reset Room for pre-sleep movement and unwinding with Relaxing Magnesium; the spa-like Rest Room featuring new body care products; and the kitchen, designed to celebrate refreshed mornings. Each room includes its own signature scent and calming soundscape powered by Amazon's Alexa+.

As part of the campaign, OLLY has partnered with Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller , who are known by fans for their love of cozy nights in and "bedrotting" moments. The duo will host a special Amazon Live session on March 24th focused on real-life nighttime routines, sharing what helps them wind down, what doesn't, and answering live viewer questions about getting better sleep and waking up feeling refreshed.

"It's no secret I love a bed rot, but for those nights where I just can't wind down, OLLY Sleep gummies have become my go-to. Now I can actually relax, recharge, and show up as my best, rested self every single day," Miller said.

The sweepstakes features multiple ways to win. While one grand prize winner will escape to the OLLY Sleep House in Joshua Tree, California, two additional winners will receive curated OLLY Gift Boxes featuring the brand's sleep and relaxation essentials. Each OLLY Sleep product purchase on Amazon between March 4-March 16 serves as one entry for all prizes.

But you don't have to win to experience better sleep. In March, OLLY will launch an exclusive Sleep Theme on Amazon Alexa+. The custom experience features the same sleep-optimized routines found in the Sleep House retreat, making it easy to build a restorative bedtime ritual at home. Simply say "Alexa, start the Sleep Theme".

To enter for a chance to win the Sleep House getaway, purchase any eligible OLLY product on Amazon between March 4-March 16 or complete the mail-in process for free alternative method of entry. Qualifying products include OLLY Sleep gummies, OLLY Relaxing Magnesium, and the new OLLY Renew Body Care line—all part of OLLY's science-backed Sleep and Relaxation portfolio and featured throughout the Sleep House experience. Products start at $9.99, and each purchase earns one sweepstakes entry. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 18+. See rules and alternate method of entry. Visit Amazon.com/OLLY for complete sweepstakes rules and eligible products.

With the OLLY Sleep House campaign, OLLY continues its mission to simplify wellness and help people feel their best, including during seasonal transitions such as Daylight Saving Time.

Sweepstakes entry rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 21 years of age and older who have or who create an Amazon.com account. Creating an account is free. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on 3/4/26 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 3/16/26. Includes 2 entry periods. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, alternative method of entry, entry period dates, prize details, odds, and restrictions, click here. Sponsor: Amazon.com Services LLC, 2021 7th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121.

About OLLY:

OLLY is a San Francisco-based B-Corp with a mission to make wellness easy to understand, so you can pursue good health without compromise. Known for its gummies, ultra softgels, and capsule supplements, OLLY brings 10 years of science-backed formulas to the supplement industry, solving common consumer needs, including mood, sleep, women's health, gut health, and more. OLLY is passionate about educating and shedding light on women's wellness as well as tackling the ongoing stigma of mental health; this includes ongoing partnerships and initiatives with The Golden State Valkyries, The Loveland Foundation, SeekHer, Project Healthy Minds, and more. Find OLLY at major retailers, OLLY.com, and @ollywellness.

About Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab:

Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab is a global team of strategists, creatives, solutions managers, and technologists who show brands what's possible when they think big. The team transforms bold ideas into custom experiences delivered across Amazon's entire canvas—including Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch, Alexa+, Fire TV, the Amazon store, and beyond. The team works with brands across all categories, whether they sell on Amazon or not, creating one-of-a-kind advertising experiences by leveraging Amazon's unique touchpoints. Learn more here .

Contacts

For OLLY

[email protected]

SOURCE OLLY