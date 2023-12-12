OLLY Welcomes Bryan Ferschinger as Chief Revenue Officer

Tock and WM. Wrigley Jr. Company alum to lead brand impact.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OLLY, the leading wellness benefit corporation, known for innovative benefit-forward supplements, announces the appointment of Bryan Ferschinger as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ferschinger is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in driving growth for both Fortune 500s and start-ups. He joins OLLY to spearhead long-term strategy across marketing, brand, eComm and creative, deepening the brand's ongoing success in pushing category boundaries.

"Bryan's impressive executive tenure brings a profound understanding of purpose driven brand building, go-to-market programs across both retail and DTC, and a commitment to quality execution—aligning seamlessly with OLLY's mission to drive innovation and reach new heights in the wellness industry," says OLLY's CEO, Hanneke Willenborg. "His blend of technology and CPG background will help push OLLY to think bigger in 2024 and beyond."

Prior to joining OLLY, Ferschinger was the Chief Marketing Officer at Tock, the comprehensive reservation management system. His broader leadership journey included pivotal roles at MillerCoors and WM. Wrigley Jr. Company (Mars Inc.). Beyond his extensive career as a brand builder, Bryan Ferschinger embraces OLLY's mission of wellness from the inside out with passions for raising two kids, going to concerts, enjoying good food with family and friends, cheering on the Badgers, and attempting golf.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the dynamic VMS sector with OLLY at a pivotal moment, where there's a heightened focus on overall wellness, both physical and mental. It's a moment of tremendous opportunity to make a lasting impact on the people we serve, as I'm particularly passionate about the brand's social mission and innate ability to push boundaries," said Ferschinger.

The CRO announcement comes at an exciting time as OLLY looks forward to 2024 growth. The new year will bring a renewed commitment to destigmatizing mental health, the launch of new innovative products, dedication promoting the intersection of physical and mental wellbeing, and expanding the VMS category in unexpected and meaningful ways.

About OLLY

OLLY is a San Francisco-based wellness benefit corporation whose mission it is to make better wellbeing, for all. Known for its gummy, ultra-soft gels and capsules, OLLY's wide variety of benefit-drive products combine premium ingredients into the best formulas to support mood, sleep, sexual wellness, women's health, gut health and more. Since its inception, the OLLY team has created an evolving social mission to help take the stigma out of seeking mental health support––this includes ongoing partnerships and initiatives with SeekHer, Project Healthy Minds, The JED Foundation and others. Find more at olly.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Aleah Feuerborn, PR & Influencer Manager / [email protected] 

SOURCE OLLY

