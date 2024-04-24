Olmeca Altos® Tequila and Actress Busy Philipps Launch the Altos Tequila Emergency HotLime Just in Time for Margarita Season.

Too busy to pick up limes for your margaritas? Call the Altos Tequila Emergency HotLime for a chance to get fresh limes (and other margarita making essentials) delivered directly to you.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The refreshingly honest and quick-witted actress, Busy Philipps, has teamed up with the award-winning Olmeca Altos Tequila to help ensure some lucky fans have 'key' lime ingredients to make Busy-approved margaritas at-home. Just in time for Cinco de Mayo - and continuing throughout the month of May – the Altos Tequila Emergency HotLime will deliver fresh limes (and other key margarita making essentials) to the doors of the lucky winners.

As a kick-off to Cinco de Mayo, starting April 24th, if you've forgotten your juiciest margarita ingredient, call the Altos Tequila Emergency HotLime - 888-268-1261 - to enter for a chance to win a Busy approved Altos Margarita Essentials package. Eligible winners chosen will not only receive juicy limes via mail (thanks to Tropical Fruit Box), but the Margarita Essentials kit will also include Altos Tequila branded swag (cantaritos cups, a bucket hat, lime squeezer) and of course, all the additional ingredients such as fresh limes and habanero mango honey to make a Busy inspired margarita.

"This incredibly fun partnership is one I couldn't resist! Besides helping make sure people can have fresh limes to make delicious margaritas, I'll also be surprising some winners and picking up the phone lines to chat," Busy says. Select lucky callers will have a chance to talk about all things margarita related with Busy herself. Busy suggests, "You might want to add the Altos Tequila Emergency HotLime number to your speed dial now."

Making margaritas at home is so on-brand for Busy and so is this partnership to launch the Altos Tequila Emergency HotLime. She shares, "My margarita recipe is simple. A great tequila, like Altos, and fresh limes are a must. Add a touch of homemade simple syrup and a half-salted rim and you're set. Easy peasy unless you realize you only have old, hard limes or no limes at all. We've all been there. So, I'm here to help fix that with my friends at Altos Tequila."

Thanks to Altos Tequila, made with blue agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco in Mexico, margarita making got a whole lot easier this season. For more information about the Altos Tequila Emergency HotLime and full sweepstakes and participation rules, please visit Emergency HotLime – Olmeca Altos and YouTube. Follow us on Instagram at @altostequila and @busyphilipps.

