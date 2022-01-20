"Olmsted 200: Parks for All People" Unites 120+ Organizations To Advocate for American Parks and Open Space, Marking Bicentennial of Frederick Law Olmsted's Birth

120+ groups celebrate "Parks for All People" with events, concerts, celebrations for Frederick Law Olmsted bicentennial Tweet this

Events, concerts, tours, and talks are planned in Olmsted landscapes throughout 2022.

Olmsted famously worked on New York's Central Park and Prospect Park; the U.S. Capitol Grounds; Boston's Emerald Necklace; Atlanta's Druid Hills; and numerous parks and landscapes in Chicago, Milwaukee, Buffalo, N.Y., Louisville, Ky., Connecticut, North Carolina, New Jersey, and beyond. He helped design the campuses of Stanford University; University of California, Berkeley; Trinity College; and many other schools and institutions.

Olmsted's work laid the philosophical foundation for the later creation of America's national and state park systems, and thousands of local parks.

"Frederick Law Olmsted proffered the idea that landscape architecture could create places that bolster the project of American democracy," said Sara Zewde, founder of Studio Zewde and Assistant Professor of Practice at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design. "As we look at American life today, we see great need and opportunity to build on these original aims of landscape architecture. That's what Olmsted 200 is all about."

"Parks are vital contributors to our physical and mental health," said Georges C. Benjamin, M.D. , executive director of the American Public Health Association, an Olmsted 200 founding partner. "This year, let's commit to park access for every American as part of a bold vision for public health."

For an ever-growing nationwide events listing, experts, commentary, partner organizations, and Olmsted history, visit www.Olmsted200.org .

