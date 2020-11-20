Olombria Receives Technology Research Award at Innovator Capital's CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® Monaco 2020, the forum for sustainable technology innovation, hosted by Innovator Capital and the Monaco Economic Board, closed on Friday, 23rd October with the Awards Ceremony in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

An independent panel of judges, chaired by His Serene Highness, selected Olombria as the recipient the Award for Excellence in the Field of Environmental Technology Research.

Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital commented: "We congratulate Olombria on their success. The innovative pollination technology being developed addresses two of the most pressing environmental issues - biodiversity and SDG 2, food security."

Olombria is tackling global concerns for sustainable food security by address crop pollination efficiency. Using a combination of advanced recognition technology, AI and modified insect behaviours, Olombria harnesses hoverflies to dramatically increase pollination rates for crops.

Bees as traditional pollinators are under threat. Yet, flies already perform about 30% of the world's pollination so Olombria sustainably manages their numbers and effectiveness. Hoverflies advantages are often even more effective because they are stronger pollinators at high altitudes, colder temperatures, and wet weather; they do not hive and live relatively short lives. Olombria systems provide the perfect natural supplement to traditional bee pollination.

Olombria's combination of in-field insect and bloom analysis, natural chemical signalling, weather and mapping technologies choreographs fly behaviour. It places them just where they need to be when the crops need them most. The grower now has real-time data on insect-to-bloom interactions, which they have never had access to before.

Tashia Tucker, CEO and Founder of Olombria said: "It is an honour to receive the award for Excellence in the Field of Environmental Technology Research. We are proud to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of the pollination community and strive to develop technologies, which support a sustainable system that can feed the future."

Big thank yous for invaluable support go to Foundation Prince Albert II and our sponsors BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, Edufront, EIT Climate-KIC, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis.

CleanEquity Monaco will be returning to the Principality of Monaco in June 2021.

Follow CleanEquity on Twitter and LinkedIn to keep up to date with the news.

SOURCE Innovator Capital