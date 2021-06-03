Olon, Francesco Pizzocaro is the new Knight of Labor of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Industry

MILAN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Francesco Pizzocaro, President of P&R Holding Group to which Olon Group belongs, has been nominated Italian Knight of Labour for chemistry and pharmaceutical industry by the President of Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella. Italian Knighthood of Labour is the highest institutional reward to value those enterprises that have produced significative results in terms of work, social commitment, innovation, internationalization. In other words, it is the recognition to doing enterprise with courage and to create employment in the interest of community.

The title is conferred by the Italian Republic President upon a proposal of the Council Order, chaired by the Minister of Economy Development. Founded in 1901, every year this title is conferred to the top twenty-five Italian entrepreneurs who gave their significant support to key industries, as agriculture, tourism, food, communication, further than chemistry and pharmaceutical sector.

About the appointment, Francesco Pizzocaro commented: "I am sincerely honoured of having received this recognition that, as Italian citizen, I have always looked at one of the most coveted honours for professional life. I sincerely thank the President of Republic, those Italian Institution who awarded me with this prestigious title, all the collaborators with whom I have worked along my professional life. It is also thanks to them that today I can experience this beautiful and important event".

Following his managerial career, Francesco Pizzocaro starts his entrepreneurial journey in 1984 with Prochimica Srl.

Olon Group is today a global leader in the development and production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Since the foundation, OLON has achieved a continuous development that drives the economic growth and global expansion. Today Olon relies on a global network of 11 plants, built up through acquisition of Italian and international manufacturing excellence that the Company have incorporated in the business model.

